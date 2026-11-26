Tasmania Devils CEO Brendon Gale said this week he expects that Tasmania's planned entry into the AFL in 2028 will not go ahead if Hobart's planned stadium does not go ahead.

The future of the Macquarie Point stadium was again cast into doubt this week when Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff admitted the initial cost cap of $875 million set by the state government faces a significant blowout to a minimum of $1.23 billion, a number that critics and opponents of the build argue is still a gross underestimation.

The Tasmanian Greens allege a minimum cost of $1.73 billion when including "project delivery cost", additional essential infrastructure surrounding the stadium such as roads and parking as well as "appropriate escalation contingencies of 15%", whilst long-serving federal MP Andrew Wilkie estimated the total burden on Tasmanian taxpayers will be closer to $3.5 billion when including the cost of serving billions of dollars of additional borrowings over the next decade.

"It’s hard to find a competent expert who says it’s likely the Tasmanian Government will be able to build a 23,000 seat, roofed stadium in Hobart for anything less than $2 billion," Wilkie said on Tuesday.

"Even at the Premier’s conservative costings, the cost of the stadium accounts for almost three quarters of the state’s yearly taxation income.

"It’s about eight times what the state will spend this year on housing and community amenities, about six times what it will spend on environmental protection, and about three times what it will spend on transport."

Rockliff has been keen to press ahead with a 23,000-seat roofed stadium that he believes will not only bring the AFL to Tasmania after decades of waiting, but also attract high-profile concerts and international sport such as Test cricket to the apple isle due to the weather-proofing offered by the glass roof design.

But the $1.23 billion cost, which by the Premier's own estimations rises to $1.54 billion when including surrounding projects in the precinct, is a significant increase on the $875 million cap offered to secure enough votes from MPs to pass funding for the stadium.

That cap itself was more than doubled after Rockliff initially vowed to offer "not a cent more" than $375 million in taxpayer money.

With the federal government contributing $240 million to the build and the AFL $15 million, it now appears likely that the state government will need to borrow more than an additional $100 million to complete the build at a time when interest rates are only rising.

A new stadium in Hobart by the start of the 2031 season was a non-negotiable condition of a Tasmania licence, which is yet to be officially sanctioned by the AFL despite plans for the team to join the competition in less than 18 months.

Whilst acknowleding the reality that the Devils' future depends on the state government staring down the mounting pressure, Devils CEO Brendon Gale says it's still all systems go for the 2028 season.

“We are operating on the basis and on the assumption that we’re going ahead. We have to,” he said.

“We have to have that mindset. If there’s no stadium, there’s no world where the team goes ahead.

“The politicians can politic. We’ll get on with building our club. People have their views and are entitled to them. But based on my experience, people never look back. These types of projects transform cities and states.”

Tasmania entered the VFL in 2026 and the pre-season wooden spoon favourites surprised the competition with a fourth-place finish, before going out 'in straight sets' to Geelong and Essendon.