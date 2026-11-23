Ian 'Molly' Meldrum's beloved St Kilda Saints and Melbourne Storm were amongst the countless organisations and individuals remembering the life and contribution of entertainment legend after his passing on Monday.

Meldrum passed away peacefully at 5:30am on Monday morning at the Epworth Hospital in Melbourne after a long battle with ill health.

The 83-year-old had made very few public appearances in his twilight years, two of them courted in controversy.

Meldrum was a lifelong fan of St Kilda (AFL) and Melbourne Storm (NRL) throughout and beyond his long and illustrious career, joining the selection committee for the inaugural St Kilda Hall of Fame in 2003 and holding the Storm's "number one ticket holder" position for several years.

The famous wall outside Meldrum's home in Highett Street, Richmond often adorned the colours of both clubs, especially the purple and yellow of the Storm during their six (now four) Premiership-winning seasons.

It also at one point included a likeliness of Storm supercoach Craig Bellamy, who this weekend confirmed 2027 would be his final season as head coach.

St Kilda and Melbourne Storm scarves have already been spotted near Meldrum's home in Richmond and other parts of inner Melbourne as locals show their adoration for the former producer, talent manager and broadcaster, who was inducted into the Halls of Fame of the ARIAs, Logies and Music Victoria following a media career of 50 years.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski described Meldrum as "an incredibly special supporter of our Club and someone who embraced Melbourne Storm with genuine passion, pride and enthusiasm.

“We are grateful for the support Molly showed Melbourne Storm over so many years. His connection with our Club was truly special, and he will always be remembered as a valued member of our Storm family. He will be sadly missed,” Rodski added.

St Kilda said on Monday morning that they are "deeply saddened by the passing of Australian music legend and lifelong Sainter, Molly Meldrum.

"An iconic and passionate supporter of our football club, Molly changed and brightened the lives of so many across a storied career.

"Our thoughts are with Molly’s family and those close to him at this time."