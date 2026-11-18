NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett will stay at South Sydney for at least two more years after the club announced a new contract on Wednesday, keeping open the option for the legend to stay in the job until his 80th birthday.

Bennett began his second stint in charge of South Sydney in 2025 and, after a 14th place finish that year, made significant steps forward with the team to take them to an elimination final in 2026 despite all of the emotional exhaustion of Jai Arrow's tragic MND battle.

Should he see out his full two-year contract, Bennett will overtake Michael Maguire, Jack Rayner and Charlie Lynch to become the Bunnies' second-longest serving head coach behind Clive Churchill, who managed the team for ten seasons across the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Rabbitohs chairman Nick Pappas said on Wednesday that Bennett "is still hungry for success and has the complete respect of everyone connected with the Rabbitohs organisation".

“Wayne has proven results over an extended period of time and is able to extract the best out of his players. We are confident that he can lead the Rabbitohs to premiership success during his tenure," Pappas added.

Bennett's contract extension will also lock in the short-term future of million-dollar superstar Payne Haas, who reportedly has a 'Bennett clause' in his playing contract that allows him to leave South Sydney if and when Bennett does.

Haas reported to his first pre-season training session at Heffron Park last week, albeit on light duties as he continues to manage a hand injury.

Bennett's right-hand man Ben Hornby, who joined the coaching staff at the beginning of 2020, was also signed through to the end of 2028, whilst former Premiership player Ben Te'o signed a three-year contract to be a defensive coach at the club.

Te'o won the 2014 Premiership with the Rabbitohs, playing 42 games for the club over two seasons before defecting to rugby union and winning 20 caps for England and the British & Irish Lions.

“We’re all very pleased to have Ben returning to South Sydney for at least the next three seasons as our defensive coach. Ben understands what it means to be a Rabbitoh and I know how much he wants to be part of more success at our Club," Pappas said of Te'o.