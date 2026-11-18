In what could soon be the modern NRL's biggest and most bitter rivalry, the Perth Bears are set to be introduced to the competition with a home game in front of 60,000 people.

Optus Stadium is expected to be sold out for the highly anticipated debut of Mal Meninga's side, ending a 25-year wait for the return of the Bears to the national competition.

The Bears and the Sea Eagles were feuding rivals decades before their ill-fated merger as the Northern Eagles between 2000 and 2002, with North Sydney and Manly-Warringah fostering one of the great NSWRL rivalries of the 20th century.

Despite North Sydney being one of the biggest advocates for Manly's admission to the NSWRL in 1947, the two fought like siblings over the next 50 years as a result of the Sea Eagles poaching several Bears players during their formative years, with the great Ken Irvine's defection to Manly being one of the leading chapters in the early 1970s.

The two sides merged ahead of the 2000 NRL season as part of the league's rationalisation process but had little success on or off the field over the next three years, missing the finals in all three years and struggling to establish a fanbase in Gosford.

The Bears abandoned the joint venture prior to 2002, due in part to a refusal to play home games at North Sydney Oval, and were not seen again in the national competition until the partnership with the NRL's first venture in Perth since the Western Reds entered the competition in 1992 and then defected to the Super League.

Perth had reportedly requested a Round 1 game against South Sydney Rabbitohs to honour the two sides' inaugural meeting in Round 1 of 1908, but the Rabbitohs' traditional Friday night Round 2 match against Easts meant there would be an insufficient turnaround from a Sunday away game in Perth.

The hype and novelty surrounding Perth's new side is driving high expectations regarding ticket sales at Optus Stadium, though it is understood that the majority of Bears home games will take place at the 20,000-capacity HBF Park (Perth Oval).

Round 1 begins with the annual trip to Las Vegas as four clubs make their American debuts, leaving the Dolphins and Bears as the only teams yet to play in the States.

Round 1 Fixtures Flashscore