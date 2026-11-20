Perth Bears launching their away jumper for 2027 at North Sydney Oval.

The NRL has released what they describe as "the most ambitious, boldest draw ever imagined in the NRL".

Highlights of the 2027 NRL season include:

• The annual Las Vegas season opener involving Parramatta-Gold Coast and Melbourne-Wests Tigers

• South Sydney and Sydney Roosters hold their traditional Round 2 Friday night match

• Perth Bears will play Round 1 at Optus Stadium and then ten home games at HBF Park in Perth

• The return of the Panthers to the brand new Penrith Stadium

• Round 3 has the first Queensland derby featuring Brisbane vs North Queensland

• Bulldogs vs Rabbitohs on Good Friday and Tigers vs Eels on Easter Monday

• ANZAC Day triple-header on Sunday 25 April across Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne

• Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium in Round 11 from Thursday to Sunday

• Christchurch to host matches on consecutive days in July including a neutral Sea Eagles-Dolphins match

• Warriors to play Wests Tigers 'away' in Dunedin in Round 7 as well as two games at Eden Park

• Dolphins and Bulldogs to travel to Darwin in Round 7

• Country games in Bathurst (Penrith v Cronulla, Round 5), Wagga (Canberra v Gold Coast, Round 13) and Gosford (Easts v Perth, Round 13)

“This draw is for the fans," said rugby league boss Peter V'Landys.

"We have also focussed on player wellbeing while balancing competitive elements. No Club will have more than one five-day turnaround in 2027. Ultimately, the Premiership will feature the best sporting entertainment each and every week.

“This will be undoubtedly the most ambitious, boldest draw ever imagined in the NRL.

“We will have matches across three countries, while the Perth Bears will allow us to stage 11 matches in Western Australia. We will also have 14 matches in New Zealand.

“We have just come off the biggest calendar in the game’s history, breaking attendance and viewership records in the process. The 2027 schedule will be taken to another level."

The full draw is available on the NRL website here.