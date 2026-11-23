The stacked roster of the PNG Chiefs starting XIII had another addition on Monday as Hudson Young confirmed his move to Port Moresby at the conclusion of his current contract in Canberra.

Canberra had opted to waive the ten-day cooling off period that usually applies after an NRL player puts pen to paper on a new playing contract, allowing the Chiefs to immediately announce another impressive signing.

Young was widely expected to sign with PNG Chiefs after the Raiders withdrew a four-year contract extension offer for Young in late October, reportedly worth a total figure close to $4.5 million.

Raiders management had pulled the offer in a frustrated response to stalling negotiations.

"The offer that was made was the largest in club history. As a club, we believe we have done all we can to keep Hudson in Canberra,” they said about four weeks ago.

“However, negotiations have been ongoing since June, and the club needed an answer before the end of October so they could plan for the future.

The NSW Blues rising star is regarded as one of the best edge forwards in the NRL, winning the Dally M Second Row Forward of the Year in 2025 and making his Australia debut in 2024.

He has scored 59 tries in 155 NRL appearances and represented the Kangaroos six times.

“Hudson brings experience, character and a level of competitiveness that will be a great asset for the PNG Chiefs – both on and off the field,” said PNG Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson.

“He has achieved tremendous individual and team success at the highest level, and we believe his influence will extend beyond what he does on the field.

“Hudson has an opportunity to shape the culture and standards of our club in the way he carries himself and make our team competitive from our very first game."

Head coach Willie Peters lauded Young's "aggressive style which I have no doubt the people of Papua New Guinea will love to see. He will be an important leader in our group, and I look forward to working with him in season 2028 and beyond.”

PNG Chiefs 2028 NRL squad:

Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jarome Luai (Parramatta Eels), Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters), Matty Lees (St Helens), Zac Lomax (Western Force), Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers), Joey Manu (Racing 92), Zac Laybutt (North Queensland Cowboys), Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Gairo Voro, Morea Morea, Finley Glare (all London Broncos)