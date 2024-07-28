Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australia's Alex de Minaur withdraws from men's singles event in Paris

Australia's Alex de Minaur withdraws from men's singles event in Paris

Updated
De Minaur was set to play Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday
De Minaur was set to play Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on SundayReuters
Australia's Alex de Minaur (25) has withdrawn from the men's singles at the Paris Olympics as he continues to recover from a hip injury that cut short his Wimbledon campaign, the world number six said on Sunday.

De Minaur pulled out of his Wimbledon quarter-final against Novak Djokovic earlier this month after sustaining a cartilage tear in his hip in the fourth round.

"Tried my best to be ready for the singles but body needs a bit more time," he said on Instagram.

De Minaur, who was set to play Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday, will be replaced by Portugal's 81st-ranked Francisco Cabral

The Australian will still take part in the doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin. They will meet fourth-seeded U.S. pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

British double Olympic champion Andy Murray also pulled out of the singles tournament to focus on doubles in his last-ever tournament.

Spain's Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, was confirmed in the singles draw on Sunday.

Mentions
TennisDe Minaur AlexOlympic Games
Related Articles
Alex de Minaur raring to go at Paris Olympics after recovering from hip injury
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Show more
Tennis
Nadal 'ready to play' Olympic singles with Djokovic in sight
Tennis Tracker: Nadal and Krejcikova in early action, Sakkari eases through
Olympic tennis roundup: 'Nadalcaraz' dream team take Roland Garros by storm
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz roar to opening Olympics doubles victory
Updated
'Not a good image', says Novak Djokovic after Olympic rout of unranked player
Berrettini wins in Kitzbuhel for second successive title at expense of Gaston
Novak Djokovic sweeps into Olympics second round and potential Rafael Nadal clash
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: France men edge past Guinea in football, Nadal and Alcaraz win
'Not a good image', says Novak Djokovic after Olympic rout of unranked player
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, United eyeing Bayern defensive duo
The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings