Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk to fill David Warner shoes on England tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk to fill David Warner shoes on England tour

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk to fill David Warner shoes on England tour

Fraser-McGurk was superb for Delhi at the IPL
Fraser-McGurk was superb for Delhi at the IPLProfimedia
Jake Fraser-McGurk (22) will bid to fill the vacuum left by David Warner (37) at the top of Australia's batting order after being confirmed in the white-ball squads for the tour of Britain in September.

Warner bowed out of international cricket with Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup, and the hard-hitting Fraser-McGurk has been seen as his natural successor following his sensational Indian Premier League campaign.

Uncapped in T20Is, Fraser-McGurk was included in Australia's World Cup squad as a reserve player but never got a chance to shine on the global stage.

He was named in both Australia's T20 and ODI squads on Monday for the tour which starts Sept. 4 with three T20s against Scotland in Edinburgh.

The tour then heads south for another three T20s and five ODIs against England.

Mitchell Marsh will captain both the white-ball squads, with pace bowler Pat Cummins sitting out the tour to rest for the five-test India series over the home summer.

Uncapped Western Australian Cooper Connolly, a 20-year-old batsman, has been called up for his first squad, while Matthew Wade and Ashton Agar have been omitted as selectors look to the future.

Australia T20 squad:

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Mentions
CricketFraser-McGurk JakeWarner DavidEnglandScotlandAustralia
Related Articles
England beat Namibia to move to brink of T20 World Cup Super Eights
Cummins reassures England over Hazlewood T20 World Cup 'exit' comments
'In our best interest' to see England suffer early exit, says Hazlewood
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan cricket board hires Australian curator to improve pitches
Root feels paceman Atkinson can shape England's post-Anderson era
Sachin Tendulkar hails 'inspirational' James Anderson after England great's last Test
James Anderson bows out of Test cricket a winner as England thrash West Indies
England close in on big win against West Indies in James Anderson farewell test
Wanindu Hasaranga resigns as Sri Lanka T20 captain following World Cup failure
Gus Atkinson's magnificent seven against West Indies upstages James Anderson exit
Gill and Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe in third T20I
Pakistan sack selectors Wahab and Razzaq after disappointing World Cup
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez goal in extra time hands Argentina the 2024 Copa América title
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon look to hijack Mikautadze deal
Argentina retain Copa América title after beating Colombia in Miami
EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament: Spain steal the show in side full of stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings