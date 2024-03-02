Geri Halliwell joins embattled husband Christian Horner at Bahrain Grand Prix

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Bahrain Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Geri Halliwell joins embattled husband Christian Horner at Bahrain Grand Prix
Geri Halliwell joins embattled husband Christian Horner at Bahrain Grand Prix
Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner have been married since 2015
Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner have been married since 2015
Reuters
Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell walked into the Bahrain Grand Prix paddock hand-in-hand on Saturday in a public show of unity after the Red Bull Formula 1 team boss was cleared of allegations of misconduct towards a female employee.

The 50-year-old Horner and former Spice Girls singer Halliwell looked poised as they made their way to Red Bull’s hospitality area, where they mingled with VIP guests in full view of photographers and television cameras.

Their appearance together at the season-opening race came after F1 media and key paddock figures received on Thursday an anonymous email containing a Google Drive link to purported evidence submitted to the investigation.

Recipients included the president of the sport’s governing body Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali as well as rival team bosses.

A lengthy investigation carried out by an independent lawyer for the championship-winning team's Austrian parent company, Red Bull GmbH, cleared Horner of the allegations on Wednesday.

Speaking on Thursday, after Horner was cleared but before the email was sent out, Mercedes and McLaren team bosses Toto Wolff and Zak Brown had called on Formula 1's governing body to push Red Bull for greater transparency about the investigation.

Ben Sulayem told the Financial Times that the controversy was damaging to the sport but that the body had no immediate plans to open its own investigation.

Horner met with Ben Sulayem and Domenicali in the paddock on Friday. The Briton is the sport’s longest-serving team boss having led Red Bull into Formula 1 in 2005.

Last year, he guided the Milton Keynes-based team to their sixth constructors’ title with 21 wins from 22 races in the most dominant campaign in the sport’s history.

Mentions
Auto racingBahrain Grand Prix Formula 1MotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Alonso feeling 'great' after better-than-expected first qualifying of the season
Verstappen picks up where he left off to take pole for season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
Ferrari's Sainz goes fastest in final practice session for Bahrain Grand Prix
Show more
Auto racing
Red Bull boss Christian Horner seeks to draw line under misconduct probe
Red Bull's Verstappen starts Formula 1 season with commanding win in Bahrain
Updated
Mercedes hope to be in 'sweet spot' for opening race after mixed qualifying
Christian Horner still in the spotlight after anonymous email spreads through Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton admits 'it's a shock' as Mercedes top Bahrain practice
Formula 1 team bosses seek transparency over Christian Horner investigation
Most Read
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia
Football Tracker: Carvajal error hands Valencia second against Real, Marseille in action
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings