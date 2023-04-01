Lewis Hamilton denies Red Bull talks and accuses Christian Horner of 'stirring'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lewis Hamilton denies Red Bull talks and accuses Christian Horner of 'stirring'
Lewis Hamilton denies Red Bull talks and accuses Christian Horner of 'stirring'
Lewis Hamilton arrives ahead of Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton arrives ahead of Grand Prix
Reuters
Lewis Hamilton (38) accused Christian Horner of 'stirring' after the Red Bull Formula One boss said a representative of the seven times world champion approached him about a drive before the Briton signed a new contract with Mercedes.

Horner told the Daily Mail newspaper there had been "several conversations over the years" about Hamilton joining the team who are currently dominant with triple world champion Max Verstappen.

"They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest," said the team boss.

Hamilton, whose contract to the end of 2025 was announced in August, told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Thursday that nobody from his management had spoken to Horner.

He said Horner had messaged him, however, on an old phone he had left at home.

"I switched it on and obviously hundreds of messages came through and I realised there was one from Christian to get together and have a chat at the end of the season," he said.

"I just replied to him on my new phone. It was after a weekend. It was quite late on that I found the message. It was from earlier on in the year. So, it was like months later."

Hamilton also suggested some people liked to drop his name into conversation to get attention if they were "a little bit lonely".

"I think he's just stirring things," he had told Sky Sports television earlier.

"You know Christian. He loves that kind of stuff."

Hamilton said he would be "more than happy" to race Verstappen in an equal car and any driver would love to drive "for such a great group of people" but it was not his personal dream.

"I think moving from a car that's not so great to a winning car, from my perspective that's not a dream. The dream is always to start like where we kind of are and build up to then winning. That's why I've stayed with Mercedes," he said.

Mercedes won eight constructors' titles in a row from 2014-21 but are fighting Ferrari to be best of the rest this season. Verstappen has won 18 of 21 races so far and Red Bull has won all but one.

"SERIOUS TALKS"

Horner told the Daily Mail that Hamilton, who has not won a race since 2021, also held talks with Ferrari chairman John Elkann earlier in the year.

"I think there were serious talks. It was around Monaco (in May). There were definitely conversations, perhaps with (Ferrari team boss Fred) Vasseur, too. But certainly with Elkann," he said.

Hamilton, who has said he sees himself at Mercedes "until my last days", denied the Ferrari speculation at the time.

He also told reporters in May that his management team were handling contract talks.

It is not unusual for a driver's representative to investigate other possibilities at a time of contract negotiations.

Verstappen asked in an FIA press conference whether he would have welcomed Hamilton as his teammate, and saw little point in fuelling the discussion.

"There's no point to make up stories 'if, if'. It's not happening," said the Dutchman. "I wouldn't mind, it doesn't matter."

Mentions
Auto racingHamilton LewisVerstappen MaxMercedes-AMG Team Mucke MotorsportRed BullMotorsportFormula 1Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Jet-lagged F1 circus ready for season-ending showdown in Abu Dhabi
Dominant Verstappen ready to 'do his thing' in Vegas as he looks for 53rd career win
Magic Max Verstappen joins Formula One's triple champions, with more to come
Show more
Auto racing
Formula One trials AI in Abu Dhabi to tackle track limits breaches
Pato O'Ward joins McLaren F1 team as reserve driver
F1 stewards summon Vasseur and Wolff over Las Vegas outbursts
Misano added to Formula E calendar as Rome replacement
Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in world endurance
Formula 1 Focus: An American Horror Story becomes the American Dream at Las Vegas GP
World rally champion Rovanpera follows Ogier into part-time schedule
Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit after practice cancelled
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Tennis Tracker: Kecmanovic beats Draper to give Serbia advantage as Djokovic takes to court
Time is running out for Ghana and Chris Hughton with AFCON looming
Everton fuelled by points penalty disappointment - director of football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings