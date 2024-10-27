Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Sainz wins Mexican Grand Prix in dominant fashion as Verstappen is hit with penalty

Sainz wins Mexican Grand Prix in dominant fashion as Verstappen is hit with penalty

AFP
Updated
Sainz wins Mexico Grand Prix
Sainz wins Mexico Grand PrixERIC ALONSO / DPPI via AFP
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (30) won the Mexico City Grand Prix from pole on Sunday as Max Verstappen was hit by a 20-second penalty for twice forcing title rival Lando Norris (24) off the track.

With Verstappen only sixth McLaren's Norris finished second, cutting the gap to the Red Bull driver to 47 points with four race weekends remaining.

Norris grabbed second from Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari near the finish as the Briton enjoyed a major boost in his quest to deny Verstappen a fourth consecutive world championship.

Verstappen paid a heavy price for his aggressive driving with Norris commenting: "I respect Max a lot as a driver, but it wasn't very clean driving in my opinion."

It was the second week in succession that the two title-chasers had clashed following a penalty for Norris at the United States Grand Prix.

Asked about his drivers' crown prospects Norris said: "I'm just keeping my head down, we're doing good job as a team, focus on ourselves, that's all I can do for now."

McLaren boss Zak Brown described this latest example of Verstappen's ruthless streak as "ridiculous".

"Enough is enough. Let's just have some good clean racing moving forwards. I think the stewards are on it, I think that's clear by the penalties that were given. The stewards did a good job this weekend."

Asked about his drivers' crown prospects Norris said: "I'm just keeping my head down, we're doing good job as a team, focus on ourselves, that's all I can do for now."

Sainz's win had a significant impact on the constructors' standings with Ferrari moving past Red Bull and into second behind McLaren.

The Spaniard is ensuring he leaves Ferrari with his head held high as he switches next season to Williams to make way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

More to follow.

Mentions
Auto racingMax VerstappenLando NorrisMotorsportFormula 1Mexican Grand Prix Formula 1Charles LeclercLewis HamiltonCarlos Sainz Jr.
Related Articles
F1 title rivals Verstappen and Norris set for another duel in Mexico
Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen and Norris
Piastri leads Norris in McLaren practice one-two ahead of qualifying in Mexico City
Show more
Auto racing
Ferrari happy to fly under the radar, says Vasseur after team takes Mexico pole
Sergio Perez waves to home crowd but nothing to smile about after Mexico qualifying
Home hero Perez not key for future success says Mexican F1 organisers
Yuki Tsunoda to test for Red Bull at the end of the F1 season
Two-time champion Fernando Alonso to drive 400th F1 race at Mexican GP
McLaren right of review over Norris's penalty at US Grand Prix rejected
Most Read
Football Tracker: Osasuna see off Real Sociedad as PSG victorious in Le Classique
Spanish government joins investigation into racist insults during El Clasico
Football Tracker: Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in El Clasico as Lille beat rivals Lens
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings