Third title is the best, says runaway Formula One champion Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen (26) crowned a season of domination by securing his third Formula One world championship on Saturday and said it was the best yet.

The Red Bull driver won his first in highly controversial circumstances after a battle with Lewis Hamilton went down to the wire in 2021, the second with 15 wins in 22 races and the third with six grands prix to spare.

"This one is the best one," he told reporters after finishing second in a 19-lap sprint race in Qatar as his sole title rival and teammate Sergio Perez crashed out after 11 laps.

"The first one was the most emotional one because that’s when your dreams are fulfilled in F1.

"But this one has definitely been my best year for consecutive wins and stuff like that, the car itself has been probably in the best shape as well. So for me, this one is probably the one I’m the most proud of in a way, because of the consistency."

Verstappen won a record 10 races in a row from Miami in May to Singapore last month and has taken 13 victories from 16 grands prix.

Until Singapore, when he was fifth, he had been second in the two races he had not won.

Asked how many more championships he could win, Verstappen said it depended on the package but he definitely had "quite a few years in me to be able to operate at my best.

"We'll see how long that is, to be honest," he added. "I think it's more about how long I want to be here. That's different."

The Dutchman said it was a very proud moment for him, his family and the entire team.

"I don't know how long this is going to last," he said. "I'm enjoying the moment and I think that's also very important. I achieved more than I could have ever even dream of.

"I'm loving the moment, we'll see where we end up but it's already way more than I ever thought I could achieve. It's perfect."

In a telling moment, in a season in which he has crushed all rivals, Verstappen paused when asked where he had felt most pressure.

"It's a good question," he replied, before suggesting his home race in Zandvoort and racing on slicks in wet conditions while feeling the expectation of the crowd.

Party on Saturday, race on Sunday for Red Bull

Verstappen celebrating his championship win Reuters

Verstappen still has a grand prix to win on Sunday but Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was adamant there was still time to party.

"It's unusual," Horner said of being in such a position on a Saturday.

"But achieving a world championship is a most magical feeling and something that as a team you have to celebrate that moment, you have to be in the now.

"So tonight as a team we'll get together, a couple of Red Bulls and non-alcoholic beers, and then thankfully it's a late start tomorrow and we'll come back and try and do it all again in the grand prix," he added.

Verstappen said, with a smile, that he would be knocking back a few fizzy waters.

Father Jos suggested he might be sampling something stronger.

The race is at night, starting at 20:00 local time, so any mechanics who go for something stronger should have time to recover.

Those on Perez's side of the garage will still have plenty of work to do, with the Mexican crashing out of the sprint race.

Red Bull clinched the constructors' championship in Japan two weeks ago, on a Sunday.

"We're going to enjoy this moment and celebrate," said Horner.

"There's not often you get days like today to celebrate this seventh drivers' world championship for the team and take a moment just to enjoy it."