Barcelona loan Italy starlet Giulia Dragoni to Roma

European champions Barcelona have loaned rising teen star Giulia Dragoni (17) to Roma, the women's Serie A winners announced on Wednesday.

Dragoni became the first ever Italian to win the women's Champions League with Barca last season.

The midfielder was the first non-Spanish woman to enter Barca's La Masia set-up when she signed for the Catalan giants in January last year.

Dragoni has played eight times for Italy since making her debut against Morocco just before last year's women's World Cup.

Roma have won the past two league titles in Italy but finished bottom of Group C in last season's Champions League.