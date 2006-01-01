Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Barcelona loan Italy starlet Giulia Dragoni to Roma

Barcelona loan Italy starlet Giulia Dragoni to Roma

Dragoni is Italy's rising star
Dragoni is Italy's rising starAFP
European champions Barcelona have loaned rising teen star Giulia Dragoni (17) to Roma, the women's Serie A winners announced on Wednesday.

Dragoni became the first ever Italian to win the women's Champions League with Barca last season.

The midfielder was the first non-Spanish woman to enter Barca's La Masia set-up when she signed for the Catalan giants in January last year.

Dragoni has played eight times for Italy since making her debut against Morocco just before last year's women's World Cup.

Roma have won the past two league titles in Italy but finished bottom of Group C in last season's Champions League.

Mentions
FootballDragoni GiuliaBarcelona WTransfer News
Related Articles
Chelsea sign England defender Lucy Bronze on free transfer
Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2025
Algeria's Houssem Aouar joins Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro nearing Man Utd move, Reus poised for MLS move
Updated
Mascherano says racist Argentina chants 'taken out of context'
Rome prosecutors seek trial for former Juventus managers in accounting case
Man United fans can expect creativity and unpredictability from new striker Zirkzee
EURO 2024: Data analyst shows Ronaldo's poor performances, salutes Austria's tenacity
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Angel City set to become world's most valuable women's sports team
EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria star Kwambe shares strategies for NPFL Clubs to attain African glory
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro nearing Man Utd move, Reus poised for MLS move
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Chelsea's Fofana labels video posted by teammate Fernandez 'uninhibited racism'
FIFA opening probe into Argentina players' racist chants

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings