  4. Chelsea sign England defender Lucy Bronze on free transfer

Chelsea sign England defender Lucy Bronze on free transfer

Lucy Bronze in action for England
Lucy Bronze in action for EnglandReuters
Chelsea have signed England defender Lucy Bronze (32) on a free transfer, the Women's Super League side announced on Wednesday.

Bronze, who left Barcelona last month after her contact expired, has won the Women's Champions League five times, twice with Barca and three times with French side Lyon.

She will be reunited with manager Sonia Bompastor and Camille Abily, who moved to Chelsea from Lyon following the departure of longtime coach Emma Hayes.

"I know both Sonia and Cammy really well from my time at Lyon," said Bronze, who has signed a two-year contract with Chelsea.

"So naturally that was a factor in coming. It’s a new era as well that I want to be part of. Emma (Hayes) obviously was amazing for this club and took it to a high level. But those two are another big reason for wanting to come here.

"To be at a club like Chelsea that is renowned for winning trophies, it's a perfect match-up. That's what I've enjoyed the most in my career. I’m so excited to get going."

Bronze also won two LaLiga F titles, a Copa de la Reina and two Spanish Super Cups with Barcelona. She won EURO 2022 with the Lionesses and has 124 caps for England.

"Lucy will bring leadership to the group. She is a serial winner and a versatile defender. She has lots of experience and a winning mentality which we feel will fit well into the squad," Chelsea's general manager Paul Green said.

Chelsea won the WSL title for a fifth year in a row last season, finishing ahead of Manchester City on goal difference.

Man United fans can expect creativity and unpredictability from new striker Zirkzee
EURO 2024: Data analyst shows Ronaldo's poor performances, salutes Austria's tenacity
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro nearing Man Utd move, Reus poised for MLS move
Updated
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Angel City set to become world's most valuable women's sports team
EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria star Kwambe shares strategies for NPFL Clubs to attain African glory
Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2025
Prosecutors seek trial for former Juventus managers in accounting case
FIFA opening probe into Argentina players' racist chants
