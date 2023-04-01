MLB roundup: Bullpen guides Cincinatti Reds past the Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz, shortstop Matt McLain and first baseman Joey Votto celebrate their victory over the Chicago Cubs

Joey Votto, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Will Benson each had two hits and an RBI and six Cincinnati relievers held the Chicago Cubs to one run over five 2/3 innings of the Reds' 6-5 road victory Monday night.

Luke Maile added a two-run double for the National League Central-leading Reds, who scored three times each in the second and third innings, then hung on for their ninth win in 12 games.

On the mound, Buck Farmer (3-4), Fernando Cruz, Alex Young, Lucas Sims, Ian Gibaut and Alexis Diaz (32nd save) allowed only Christopher Morel's RBI double in the eighth and struck out eight as Cincinnati won their fourth straight at Chicago in 2023.

Yan Gomes had three hits with an RBI for the Cubs, who have lost two straight after winning eight in a row. Marcus Stroman (10-8) allowed six runs on six hits in three innings.

Gunnar Henderson hit a solo homer, Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and visiting Baltimore defeated Toronto. The Orioles are 6-1 against the Blue Jays this season and have won all four games played in Canada.

Ryan Mountcastle had two doubles, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs for the Orioles in the opener of a four-game series. Gibson (10-6) allowed one run on four hits.

Toronto starter Chris Bassitt (10-6) allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette left the game in the third inning after experiencing what the team called "right knee discomfort."

Tyler Glasnow pitched seven sharp innings and Tampa Bay hit four homers to top the Yankees and end the month on a high note.

The Rays won for the third time in four games and beat the Yankees for the fifth time in eight meetings this year, ending July with a record of 8-16

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer three batters in against New York spot starter Jhony Brito (4-5). Wander Franco, Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe also went deep for the Rays. Glasnow (5-3) allowed a solo homer to Jake Bauers among three hits.

Taijuan Walker threw 6 2/3 effective innings and tied his career high in wins as Philadelphia rallied to defeat hosts Miami.

Walker (12-4) allowed two runs on six hits and has won eight of his past nine decisions. Johan Rojas ripped a two-run double in the fourth and Bryson Stott lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh for the Phillies.

Jorge Soler gave Miami a 2-0 lead in the first inning with his 25th homer, but the Marlins couldn't overcome the 10 walks allowed by their pitchers. Tanner Scott (4-4) took the loss.

Joey Meneses had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs as Washington beat visiting Milwaukee.

Lane Thomas added two hits and two RBIs for the Nationals, who rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the seventh. Jordan Weems (2-0) pitched one-third of an inning for the win and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 15th save.

Joey Wiemer homered and Christian Yelich had three hits for the Brewers, who dropped their fourth straight game. Elvis Peguero (2-4) took the loss.

Luis Rengifo, Randal Grichuk and Chad Wallach each hit a solo homer to help the Angels post a victory over host Atlanta.

Shohei Ohtani reached base four times on two singles, an intentional walk and a hit by pitch as the Angels won for the 10th time in 13 games. Chase Silseth (3-1) gave up one run and three hits in five innings as the fill-in starter for Griffin Canning, who was scratched due to general soreness.

Matt Olson bashed his National League-leading 36th homer for the Braves, who had won six of their previous nine games.

Rookie J.P. France continued his stellar stretch and Yordan Alvarez delivered a timely three-run home run as hosts Houston topped Cleveland.

The Astros closed to within a half-game of the idle Texas Rangers atop the American League West by rallying from an early two-run deficit. France (7-3) allowed two runs on seven hits in seven innings for his ninth quality start in his past 10 outings.

Noah Syndergaard made his Guardians debut and carried a shutout into the sixth. He left the game after being hit in the leg by a comebacker. Bo Naylor hit an RBI double for Cleveland.

Cal Raleigh hit two solo home runs as Seattle defeated visiting Boston in the opener of a three-game series.

Julio Rodriguez added a two-run single in a four-run eighth inning as the Mariners pulled away. Rafael Devers went 3-for-4 for the Red Sox, who took their third consecutive defeat.

Raleigh hit both his homers off right-hander Nick Pivetta (7-6), who was making his first start since beating the Mariners 9-4 on May 16 in Boston. Pivetta gave up three runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings, with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Ketel Marte doubled home automatic runner Geraldo Perdomo leading off the 11th inning, giving visiting Arizona a victory over San Francisco in the opener of a key four-game series in the National League West.

Kevin Ginkel (5-0), who allowed an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th to send the game to one more inning, was credited with the win. Taylor Rogers (5-4) took the loss.

Each team scored a run in the 10th, with the Diamondbacks taking a 3-2 lead on an RBI single by Emmanuel Rivera before the Giants, seeking a third straight walk-off win, drew even when automatic runner Brandon Crawford raced home on a Ginkel wild pitch.

Ryan McMahon hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and also homered among his two hits as Colorado beat San Diego in Denver.

Elehuris Montero had two hits for Colorado, and Brad Hand (3-1) got the win in relief. The Rockies won their second straight game after a four-game skid. The start of the game was delayed 2 hours, 20 minutes due to a storm that moved through the Denver area.

San Diego's Trent Grisham belted a two-out solo homer to tie the game in the ninth inning. Juan Soto and Matthew Batten had three hits apiece and Jake Cronenworth added two hits for the Padres, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.