Star pitcher Max Scherzer traded to Texas Rangers by New York Mets

Three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Max Scherzer has been traded from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers

Three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Max Scherzer (39) is headed from the New York Mets to Texas, the Rangers confirmed on Sunday, two days before Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

"We've acquired right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer and cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league infielder/outfielder Luisangel Acuna," the team said in a brief statement.

The deal had been widely reported on Saturday night, a day after Scherzer indicated to reporters he was unhappy with the Mets' direction after they traded closing pitcher David Robertson to Miami.

"I've probably got to have a conversation with our front office," Scherzer, who turned 39 on Thursday, said.

"You traded our closer away. I'm sure a bunch of people are going to have to have a conversation with the front office. I have not had a conversation."

Scherzer, who had a complete no-trade clause in his contract, had to approve the deal.

He also had a $43.3million player option for the 2024 season which gave him control over his future.

ESPN reported that as part of the deal, Scherzer has elected to opt in to the 2024 season with the Rangers, who will pay Scherzer $22.5million with the Mets covering more than $35million of remaining money owed the future Hall of Famer.

Scherzer was a key member of the Washington Nationals' World Series-winning staff in 2019.

He's had an erratic season by his own standards for the Mets with a 4.01 earned run average in 107 2/3 innings over 19 starts.

He has allowed a National League-high 23 home runs.

But the Rangers are hoping he can bolster a pitching rotation that has struggled in the last month, with starting pitchers Martin Perez, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray and Andrew Heaney combining for a 5.89 earned run average.

At 60-45, the Rangers lead the American League West division but were just one game ahead of the Houston Astros entering Sunday.

The Mets, who are in fourth place in the National League East, 18 games behind division leaders Atlanta, will get a solid prospect in 21-year-old Acuna, younger brother of Braves star Ronald Acuna.