MLB roundup: Minnesota Twins' Pablo Lopez fans 12, blanks Kansas City Royals

Pablo Lopez struck out a career-high 12 batters and scattered four hits for the first complete-game shutout of his career as the Minnesota Twins completed a series sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 5-0 win on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Lopez (5-5) needed just 100 pitches, 76 of which were strikes, to complete the gem. He struck out the side in both the fifth and sixth innings to highlight a stretch that saw him retire 15 batters in a row. He didn't walk a batter and allowed two extra-base hits - two-out doubles in the first and eighth innings.

Ryan Jeffers homered and had two hits and Edouard Julien also went deep for Minnesota, which improved to 9-1 this season against the Royals. It was the second three-game series sweep of the season for Minnesota and the first since opening the season with a three-game sweep in Kansas City.

Alec Marsh (0-2) gave up three runs, two earned, in five innings for the Royals, who lost for the 31st time in 43 road games.

Francisco Alvarez hit a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Mark Canha ripped a go-ahead triple later in the frame as New York rallied for a stunning victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (2-2) set down the first two batters in the ninth before Alvarez sent a full-count sinker over the fence in right-center to tie the score.

Brett Baty followed with a single before Canha came up and smacked a long drive to center that Alek Thomas couldn't run down, driving in Baty. New York rookie Kodai Senga (7-5) matched his career best of 12 strikeouts while tossing a career-high eight innings. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk.

Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and Felix Bautista recorded a four-out save as Baltimore beat host New York after losing the first two of the four-game series.

Cowser lined out and grounded out in his first two at-bats before coming through to drive in the first of Baltimore's four sixth-inning runs against Nick Ramirez (0-1) and Michael King.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (9-4) struck out a career-high 10 and pitched seven innings while yielding two runs (one earned). The game was delayed for more than 15 minutes when an errant fifth-inning throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson hit a YES Network camera operator in the head. The cameraman was alert when he was taken to a hospital.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits and San Diego drew 11 walks while completing a sweep over visiting Los Angeles -- the Padres' first three-game sweep of the season.

The Angels, who were swept by the Padres for the first time since 1999, have lost seven of their past eight games. With the sweep, the Padres matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games.

Tatis doubled off Angels reliever Jacob Webb (1-1) with one out at the score tied in the seventh then eventually scored what would be the winning run on a Xander Bogaerts groundout to the pitcher. Despite giving up a lead earlier in the seventh, reliever Nick Martinez (4-3) was credited with the win.

St. Louis reliever Jordan Hicks' throwing error allowed two runs to score in the bottom of the ninth as host Miami stunned the Cardinals in walk-off fashion.

With the Cardinals leading 9-8 with one out in the ninth, the Marlins had runners on first and second. Hicks (1-5) fielded Joey Wendle's soft grounder and had plenty of time to make the play at first, but he double-clutched and threw over Paul Goldschmidt's head as Garrett Hampson and Yuli Gurriel scored.

With St. Louis down to its final strike in the top of the ninth, Jordan Walker gave the Cardinals a 9-8 lead with a two-run homer. A.J. Puk (4-2) notched the win despite giving up two runs in the ninth inning.

Alex Cobb threw six shutout innings and San Francisco took advantage of a dropped flyball by All-Star center fielder Julio Rodriguez for a run in a victory over visiting Seattle.

Taylor Rogers, Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval combined with Cobb (6-2) on a seven-hitter, helping the Giants avoid a three-game sweep while snapping a four-game losing streak.

Promoted from the minors pregame to make just his second start of the season, Mariners left-hander Tommy Milone (0-1) gave up two runs, one earned, in 4 1/3 innings. Seattle had a four-game winning streak end.

J.D. Martinez and David Peralta hit home runs in a span of three pitches and Los Angeles hung on for a victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

Martinez belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning and Peralta added a solo shot one batter later as the Dodgers came back from an early 4-0 deficit.

Los Angeles rookie Bobby Miller (5-1) gave up four runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski homered for the Pirates, who failed to score in the seventh and ninth innings despite loading the bases with no outs each time.

Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner homered and Taijuan Walker battled through seven innings as Philadelphia earned a victory over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Philadelphia's 17-hit attack featured four hits from Bryson Stott, while J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm each chipped in with three hits. Walker (10-3) gave up four runs in the first three innings but held Tampa Bay scoreless over the next four frames.

The Rays went with Zack Littell as an opener, and he allowed two runs in two innings. Reliever Yonny Chirinos (4-4) took the loss after yielding three runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Yainer Diaz homered twice and drove in three runs, and Houston beat visiting Colorado to win its fourth consecutive game while completing a two-game series sweep.

Diaz set the tone in the second inning with a solo shot to left field off Chase Anderson (0-4). Diaz and Jose Abreu hit two-run homers in the fourth.

C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk went deep for the Rockies, who pulled within 5-4 in the seventh but couldn't complete the comeback.

Jordan Diaz had three hits, including a homer, and three runs as Oakland pounded host Detroit, the fourth win in five games for the A's.

A's starter Austin Pruitt retired all nine batters he faced. Ken Waldichuk (2-5) gave up two runs and two hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) gave up five runs and six hits in four innings. Rodriguez was making his first start since May 28. He was activated from the injured list after recovering from a finger injury.

Brayan Bello tossed seven innings to help Boston end a four-game home losing streak by beating Texas.

Bello (6-5) limited the Rangers to two runs on eight hits. Justin Turner had two hits and two RBIs for Boston, which dropped a 6-2 decision to Texas on Tuesday.

Adolis Garcia hit a two-run home run for the Rangers. Texas received three hits from Corey Seager, who has reached base in 24 straight games.

Mike Tauchman hit a game-tying, two-run double in the ninth inning, then scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson as Chicago rallied past host Milwaukee.

Chicago trailed 3-1 entering the ninth, facing All-Star Devin Williams (4-2). The Cubs have won two in a row for the first time since a four-game winning streak from June 19-24.

Willy Adames clubbed a tiebreaking homer off Steele in the sixth inning, and Anderson added an RBI single later in the frame for a 3-1 Milwaukee lead. Christian Yelich and Andruw Monasterio each had two hits.

Sean Murphy belted a solo homer, drove in two runs and scored three times to highlight his four-hit performance, powering visiting Atlanta to a victory over Cleveland.

Austin Riley homered to lead off the seventh inning and Matt Olson did the same in the ninth to cap his three-hit night for the Braves, who banged out 19 hits en route to their 18th win in 20 games.

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill (2-6) absorbed his fourth straight loss after yielding five runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Steven Kwan and Will Brennan each had two hits for Cleveland.

Elly De La Cruz had a home run and two doubles, Graham Ashcraft pitched six strong innings and visiting Cincinnati beat Washington for its fourth straight win.

Joey Votto had a homer and two singles for the Reds. Cincinnati, 13-2 over its past 15 road games, will look for a four-game sweep on Thursday. The Reds have homered in 19 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in franchise history behind the 1956 club, which homered in 21 straight.

Lane Thomas and Corey Dickerson had two hits each for the Nationals, who have one win in their past 14 home games. Washington starter Josiah Gray (6-7) allowed five runs, three earned, over five innings.