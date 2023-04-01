New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero suspended for violating domestic abuse policy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero suspended for violating domestic abuse policy
New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero suspended for violating domestic abuse policy
New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero
New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero
Gregory Fisher - USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero (31) has accepted a suspension for the rest of the 2023 season for violating the domestic abuse policy, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Wednesday.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the suspension was made following an investigation and that Cordero will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.

In a separate statement the Yankees said they are "fully supportive" on MLB's investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Cordero.

The Yankees did not immediately reply when asked to provide a comment from Cordero.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 31 appearances for the Yankees in 2023.

Cordero, who signed a Minor League deal with the Yankees in 2022 when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, has also played for the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox in his MLB career.

Mentions
BaseballMLBCordero JimmyNew York YankeesChicago White SoxToronto Blue JaysWashington NationalsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Houston Astros win finale with Los Angeles Dodgers in 11 innings
MLB roundup: Red Sox thrash Yankees, Giants down Dodgers
MLB roundup: Andrew McCutchen gets 2,000th to help Pirates to victory
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Seattle Mariners' Logan Gilbert shuts out San Francisco Giants
MLB roundup: Houston Astros blow big lead but still beat Rangers 12-11
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani gets pitching nod as final MLB All-Stars named
MLB roundup: Cleveland Guardians overcome Cubs' ninth-inning rally, win in 10
MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Detroit Tigers over Colorado Rockies
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani belts 30th homer in Los Angeles Angels' loss to Diamondbacks
MLB roundup: Alex Bregman hits grand slam as Astros demolish Cardinals 14-0
MLB roundup: Yankees' Domingo German pitches parfect game in win over A's
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits two homers as Angels beat White Sox
MLB roundup: Los Angeles Angels clip Chicago White Sox on walk-off wild pitch
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United announce Mount, Di Maria joins Benfica
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Thompson, Tsitsipas wins five-set epic against Thiem
Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun