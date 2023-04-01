MLB roundup: Houston Astros win finale with Los Angeles Dodgers in 11 innings

Jeremy Pena and Jose Abreu each hit two-run homers, Alex Bregman had a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning and the visiting Houston Astros salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

After the Astros blew a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning, Corey Julks had an RBI single in the 10th inning and Bregman was the difference in the 11th as Houston won for just the third time in its last 10 games.

Astros rookie right-hander Hunter Brown gave up one run on three hits over six innings, Ryan Pressley (2-2) earned the win and Seth Martinez collected his first career save.

Freddie Freeman had a pair of doubles for the Dodgers to reach 2,000 hits for his career as Los Angeles' four-game winning streak came to an end.

Mookie Betts and Will Smith hit home runs for Los Angeles. Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin gave up four runs on five hits over five innings. An All-Star last season, Gonsolin has given up 11 runs over his past two outings. Right-hander Yency Almonte (3-1) absorbed the loss.

See a summary of the game at Flashscore

Willson Contreras collected four hits and St. Louis overcame an early four-run deficit to beat Chicago in London. Paul Goldschmidt delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth and five Cardinals relievers limited the Cubs to just one run over 6 2/3 innings.

St. Louis dropped a 9-1 decision on Saturday and trailed 4-0 after an inning Sunday before igniting its bats against Chicago ace Marcus Stroman (9-5). The Cardinals broke a 4-4 tie on Goldschmidt's run-scoring single to right off Stroman, then seized a 6-4 lead on Lars Nootbaar's sacrifice fly.

Chicago, which saw its four-game winning streak come to a halt, took advantage of some shoddy Cardinals' defence to score four runs in the first against starter Matthew Liberatore. Jake Woodford (2-2) got the win, and Jordan Hicks gave up a run in the ninth but picked up his fourth save.

Royce Lewis drove home the go-ahead run during a three-run 10th inning as visiting Minnesota defeated Detroit.

Lewis had three hits and scored two runs. Donovan Solano hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who have won four of their last five games. Starter Bailey Ober gave up three runs and five hits and struck out eight in six innings. Griffin Jax (4-6) tossed an inning of scoreless relief and Jhoan Duran got his 11th save.

Zach McKinstry drove in two runs for Detroit. Starter Michael Lorenzen gave up two runs and seven hits in five innings. Lewis led off the 10th inning against Brendan White (1-1) with an infield single as ghost runner Carlos Correa came around to score.

Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner were hit by pitches with the bases loaded to force in the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth inning for host Philadelphia, which built a bizarre four-run rally to edge New York in the finale of a three-game series.

The Mets scored in every inning between the third and seventh to carry a 6-3 lead into the eighth, when the Phillies sent 10 batters to the plate. The rally made a winner of Jeff Hoffman (1-1), who struck out two in a perfect eighth.

Pete Alonso had three RBIs via a two-run single in the third and a homer in the seventh, while Francisco Lindor also went deep for the Mets.

Anthony Santander blasted his fifth homer in the past six games to help power host Baltimore past Seattle in the rubber game of their three-game set. Santander went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer for the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (4-3) allowed two runs on just two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in seven innings for Baltimore. Felix Bautista struck out three in the ninth inning for his 21st save.

Cal Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer for the Mariners, who have dropped four of their past six games.

Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning as New York withstood Gerrit Cole's shortest start of the season and rallied to beat visiting Texas.

Rookie Anthony Volpe sparked the comeback with a double off John King (1-1), and Jose Trevino followed with an infield single. Bader gave the Yankees the lead by ripping a 1-1 pitch from Yerry Rodriguez past left fielder Ezequiel Duran to the warning track as Volpe and pinch runner Oswaldo Cabrera scored from first.

Michael King allowed one hit in the ninth for his fifth save in seven chances. He struck out Adolis Garcia to end it after allowing a go-ahead homer to the slugger in the 10th on Friday. Corey Seager hit an RBI single two batters in and Texas scored twice in the second. Jonah Heim homered and Leody Taveras hit an RBI double.

Cavan Biggio hit a three-run homer, Yusei Kikuchi pitched seven strong innings and Toronto defeated visiting Oakland.

George Springer hit a home run to lead off the first inning for Toronto. It was his 55th career leadoff homer and moved him into second place on the all-time list behind Rickey Henderson (81). Toronto took the rubber match of the three-game series after dropping the opener on Friday.

Kikuchi (7-2) allowed one run, two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings. Oakland right-hander Luis Medina (1-7) allowed four runs (three earned), four hits and seven walks in five innings. Tony Kemp hit a home run for Oakland, which was outhit 11-3 and has lost 10 of 11 games.

Matt Olson capped an explosive series with a tiebreaking three-run homer to lead visiting Atlanta to a win over Cincinnati.

Olson finished the three-game set with four home runs, giving him 25 on the season. Raisel Iglesias earned his second save in as many days when Kevin Newman grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to end the game with the potential tying run at third base.

The Reds rookie class did it again Sunday, as Matt McLain doubled three times, homered, collected 10 total bases in five at-bats and drove in five runs. The four total extra-base hits matched a Reds rookie record, matching Chris Sabo on June 18, 1988.

Owen Miller's 10th-inning RBI double helped Milwaukee rally after squandering a three-run lead and claim a road series win over Cleveland.

Miller went 2-for-5 and drove in two runs, including the game-winner against Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan (3-3). The hit drove in Joey Wiemer, the Brewers' designated runner on second base to open extra innings.

Elvis Peguero held Cleveland in check over the Guardians' half of the 10th inning to earn his first save of the season. Devin Williams (4-1) picked up the win after pitching the ninth. Cleveland forced extra innings on the strength of a three-run sixth inning.

Luis Robert Jr. hit two home runs to power Chicago to a victory over visiting Boston.

Robert hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and a solo shot in the sixth. Both bombs came against Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford (2-4). Jesse Scholtens (1-2) tossed four innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory.

Crawford gave up four runs on five hits in six innings. He recorded four strikeouts and walked one. Adam Duvall's double drove in Justin Turner to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the third.

Rookie Eury Perez extended his streak to 21 consecutive scoreless innings, leading host Miami to a win over slumping Pittsburgh, which has lost 12 of its past 13 games.

Perez (5-1) allowed just four hits -- all singles -- and one walk in six innings. He has the longest active scoreless streak in the majors, and he also matched his career high with nine strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 1.34. His ERA after nine starts is the best in Marlins history, beating Dontrelle Willis (2.38). In June, Perez is 3-0 with a 0.32 ERA.

Nine-hole hitter Jonathan Davis supplied Miami's early offence with a solo home run, just his second of the year. Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 and still leads the majors with a .399 batting average. He is hitting .438 for the month of June.

Ezequiel Tovar homered among his two hits, Austin Gomber pitched five solid innings and Colorado beat Los Angeles in Denver.

Justin Lawrence picked up his fourth save in a shaky ninth inning for Colorado. The Rockies bounced back from Saturday night's historic 25-1 loss to Los Angeles to take the three-game series. Gomber (5-7) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three in five-plus innings.

Shohei Ohtani, Eduardo Escobar and Taylor Ward each had two hits for the Angels, who were held in check a day after setting franchise records for runs, hits (28) and largest margin of victory.

Ketel Marte launched a two-run home run in the eighth and visiting Arizona took advantage of a San Francisco baserunning gaffe in the bottom of the inning to hold on for a victory and avoid a three-game sweep.

The game's key play when left-handed-hitting Patrick Bailey chopped a grounder just inside the third base bag for a single. Third baseman Evan Longoria made a diving stop on the outfield grass to prevent J.D. Davis from scoring. But presuming his teammate had already taken off for the plate, Blake Sabol attempted to get from first to third, and he was tagged out in a rundown.

Marte finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs for Arizona, which outhit the hosts 10-6. Davis had two hits and both RBIs for the Giants, who lost for just the second time in their last 14 games.

Tyler Glasnow struck out 12 in five innings and Tampa Bay scored twice in the seventh inning to beat Kansas City in St. Petersburg, Fla.

With the game tied 1-1, the Rays took the lead when Jose Siri came home on a wild pitch by reliever Taylor Clarke (1-2). Harold Ramirez's sacrifice fly made it 3-1, and Royals centre fielder Drew Waters prevented more damage with a diving catch for the third out. Glasnow allowed just one run on four hits with one walk. Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth for his eighth save.

Rays left-hander Colin Poche (5-2) spun a scoreless seventh as five Tampa Bay pitchers limited Kansas City to four singles and recorded 17 strikeouts. Yandy Diaz went 4-for-4, while Siri added a solo home run. The Royals' Maikel Garcia had a single, RBI and stole a base, while starter Daniel Lynch gave up one run on six hits over six innings.

Left-hander MacKenzie Gore made a triumphant return to San Diego and Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses each drove in three runs as Washington won the rubber match of the three-game series.

The Nationals were leading 3-1 after six innings, and they turned two throwing errors by Padres reliever Tim Hill into five unearned runs in the top of the seventh. Candelario and Meneses each had a two-run double in the inning.

Gore (4-6) ended a personal five-decision losing streak. He gave up one run on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in five innings. He also set a Nationals franchise record by striking out the first six hitters to start the game. Padres starter Seth Lugo (3-4) gave up three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five-plus innings.