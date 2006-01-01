MLB roundup: Tigers stun Padres with grand slam in ninth inning

Detroit Tigers centre fielder Parker Meadows is congratulated after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres

Parker Meadows hit a grand slam with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Thursday night to lift the visiting Detroit Tigers to a stunning 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres.

Detroit avoided a three-game series sweep with a dramatic ninth-inning rally against closer Robert Suarez (8-3). Justyn-Henry Malloy led off the inning with a single and Jace Jung walked. After Spencer Torkelson popped out, Colt Keith drew a walk to fill the bases.

Suarez fanned Kerry Carpenter for the second out but Meadows turned on a 3-2 fastball and ripped it 361 feet into the left field seats for his sixth homer of the year.

San Diego missed a chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. The Padres trail the Dodgers by five games but stayed a half-game ahead of Arizona, who lost in San Francisco, for the NL's first wildcard position.

Bryson Stott homered and drove in two runs as Philadelphia defeated hosts Miami for their fifth win in a row.

Stott went 2-for-4 for the National League East-leading Phillies in the opener of a four-game series. Kody Clemens contributed a two-run double as part of a four-run sixth inning.

Marlins starter Adam Oller (1-2) gave up four runs on five hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings. He fanned six. Nick Fortes had two hits for Miami, who had won three of their previous four games.

Cody Bradford pitched six quality innings and Adolis Garcia hit a three-run homer in the first, helping Texas beat Los Angeles in Arlington, Texas.

It was Bradford's third straight start in which he threw six or more innings and surrendered two earned runs or fewer. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.05.

Josh Jung went 3-for-4 while Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe each tallied two hits as the Rangers posted their eighth win in 10 games.

Ty France spoiled a pitchers' duel with a go-ahead solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting hosts Cincinnati over Houston to complete a three-game series sweep.

Tony Santillan (2-2), who got the final two outs of the seventh, logged a scoreless eighth for the Reds. Alexis Diaz notched his 25th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth. Bryan Abreu (2-3) gave up the homer and took the loss.

Both starters had to settle for no-decisions despite recording quality starts. Making his second career big-league start, Cincinnati right-hander Rhett Lowder gave up four hits across 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out three. Astros righty Hunter Brown went six shutout innings, allowing four hits while walking one and fanning six.

Edouard Julien bashed a three-run home run as Minnesota earned a split of their four-game series against Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Matt Wallner also homered for the Twins, who snapped a two-game skid. Minnesota starter Pablo Lopez (14-8) yielded three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and fanned nine.

Junior Caminero drove in two runs for the Rays, who trailed 4-0 after the third inning. Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley (6-10) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings.

