Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge were named unanimous choices for Major League Baseball's 2024 Most Valuable Player awards on Thursday.

After a historic campaign that ended with his first World Series title, Ohtani captured the National League MVP award, his second MVP award in a row and third in four years after winning the American League version in 2021 and 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels.

"I take this MVP as I'm just representing the Dodgers," Ohtani said through a translator. "It was a complete team effort. I wouldn't have been able to receive this award if it weren't for my teammates."

Ohtani became only the second player in MLB history to have captured MVP awards in both leagues after Frank Robinson, who won the 1961 NL MVP with Cincinnati and the 1966 AL MVP with Baltimore.

Ohtani was the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

The 30-year-old Japanese standout and Judge, who won the 2022 AL MVP, each received all 30 first-place votes from a media panel. It was only the second time both MVPs were unanimous selections after last year when Ohtani won in the AL and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL.

Ohtani is the first designated hitter to capture an MLB MVP award. He won the past two in a dual role as a pitcher and batter but spent this season recovering from an injury that kept him off the mound.

Resuming his pitching role in 2025 is a goal, Ohtani said.

"My focus is just to get back healthy, come back stronger, get back on the mound and then show everybody what I can do," Ohtani said.

Ohtani, who signed a record 10-year deal worth $700 million with the Dodgers last December, sparked the team's run to the World Series crown, beating the Yankees in the best-of-seven final.

"The ultimate goal from the beginning was to win a World Series, which we were able to accomplish," Ohtani said. "The next goal is for me to do it again.

"Right now I'm in the middle of rehab and working out and getting stronger and I'm looking forward to next season so we can run it back."

Ohtani had a .310 batting average with an NL-best 54 home runs and batted in 130 runs while stealing 59 bases over 159 regular-season games.

"I didn't have specific number goals, but I did want to improve my stolen base numbers," Ohtani said.

"I don't strive going into the season to get the MVP award. I was more focused on being one of the guys with the new team."

Ohtani became the leadoff hitter in the batting order midway into the campaign to spark improvement for the club at the plate.

"I didn't really change my approach," he said. "It was more staying within my same game plan, trying to be aggressive on the bases and just do the best I could."

Judge: 'It means a lot'

Judge, a 32-year-old American slugger, batted .322 with 122 runs scored, 36 doubles, 58 homers, 144 RBIs and 133 walks in 158 games this past season - leading MLB in homers, walks and runs batted in.

"It means a lot," Judge said of a second MVP trophy. "It's a lot of hard work in the off-season, a lot of ups and downs during the season.

"I wouldn't be in this position without my teammates, all the coaching we had this year - it's such a blessing."

The Yankees' World Series loss to the Dodgers is already inspiring Judge's efforts for next season.

"It makes you want more," Judge said. "It makes you wake up early and get things going already in the off-season to put yourself back in that position and change the outcome next year."