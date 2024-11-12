Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. Following historic debut season, Los Angeles Dodgers star nominated for MVP

Following historic debut season, Los Angeles Dodgers star nominated for MVP

AFP
Following historic debut season, Los Angeles Dodgers star nominated for MVP
Following historic debut season, Los Angeles Dodgers star nominated for MVPKOKI KATAOKA / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani was named among the nominees for Major League Baseball's National League Most Valuable Player award on Monday after a historic debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani is bidding for back-to-back MVP honors after winning the award last season while playing for the Los Angeles Angels in the American League.

Ohtani, who has already won two MVP awards in his career, is coming off a season which saw him become the first player in history to amass 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

The 30-year-old slugger also helped the Dodgers claim a second World Series in five seasons.

Ohtani faces competition from shortstop Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

In the American League meanwhile, New York Yankees teammates Aaron Judge and Juan Soto were nominated alongside Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

The MVP awards, which are voted on by a ballot of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWA), will be announced on November 21.

Meanwhile, there was a surprise in the nominees announced for the National League manager of the year award, with the Dodgers' World Series-winning manager Dave Roberts failing to make the cut.

Roberts was tipped to be among the favorites after guiding the Dodgers to an MLB-best 98 regular season wins despite having a pitching staff decimated by injuries.

However, Roberts missed out, with Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets, the Milwaukee Brewers' Pat Murphy and the San Diego Padres' Mike Shildt named as the nominees.

Mentions
BaseballMLBShohei OhtaniLos Angeles DodgersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw remains hopeful after multiple successful surgeries
Ohtani to have surgery on shoulder after picking up injury during World Series win
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani 'honoured' to win maiden World Series title
Show more
Baseball
Aaron Boone is 'committed to excellence' as he is set to return as Yankees manager in 2025
Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell opts out of contract with San Francisco Giants
Dodgers make stunning comeback to beat Yankees and seal World Series triumph
Shohei Ohtani a hero in hometown of Oshu regardless of World Series outcome
Volpe's grand slam helps Yankees avoid World Series sweep with win over Dodgers
Freeman stars as Dodgers beat Yankees to reach brink of World Series crown
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
PGMOL suspend referee Coote after explicit rant aimed at Klopp and Liverpool
Taylor Fritz calls for microphones to solved off-court coaching issue
Casper Ruud dismantles error-strewn Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings