Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown agree record 4 million NBA contract

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown agree record $304 million NBA contract
Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown agree record $304 million NBA contract
Brown was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft
Brown was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft
Reuters
Jaylen Brown (26) has agreed to a five-year $304 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics that will make the forward the highest-paid player in the NBA, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday.

The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game last season helping Boston reach the Eastern Conference finals.

A twice NBA All-Star Brown will earn $28.5 million next season before his extension begins in 2024 averaging $60.8 million a year.

Brown's supermax deal tops two-time Most Valuable Player and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic for the richest contract in NBA history.

The distinction of being the NBA's highest-paid player may not last long with Brown's Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum poised to assume the title next year when he becomes eligible for a supermax contract.

Mentions
BasketballAmerican SportsNBABrown JaylenBoston Celtics
Related Articles
Heat rout Celtics to book NBA Finals showdown with Nuggets
Boston Celtics on brink of history after buzzer-beater forces Miami Heat to Game Seven
Boston Celtics pummel Miami Heat to keep NBA title hopes alive
Show more
Basketball
LeBron James' teenage son Bronny stable after suffering cardiac arrest
NBA forward Kyle Anderson to represent China at World Cup after changing citizenship
Paris to host Nets and Cavaliers game in 2024 for NBA regular season encounter
NBA star Russell Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover
LeBron James admits having doubts but announces he'll return for 21st NBA season
NBA adopts flopping penalty and gives teams an extra coach's challenge
Victor Wembanyama gets reality check in NBA Summer League debut for San Antonio
Ex-NBA star Jerebko seeking answers after Swedish ban for joining CSKA Moscow
NBA transaction roundup: Miami Heat land Josh Richardson, Mavericks bring back Seth Curry
Griner named WNBA All-Star for ninth time six months after being released from prison
Most Read
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for swift solution to club's dispute with Mbappe
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool's Lavia bid rejected
Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open
OPINION: Vini, Kane and Mbappe? A waiting game for Real Madrid could pay off

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |