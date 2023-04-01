Bronny James to return to court in 'near future' after cardiac arrest

Bronny James to return to court in 'near future' after cardiac arrest
Bronny James went into cardiac arrest on July 24 while training with the University of Southern California
Bronny James went into cardiac arrest on July 24 while training with the University of Southern California
Reuters
Bronny James (18), the teenage son of NBA great LeBron James (38), is expected to return to basketball "in the very near future" after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month, ESPN reported on Friday, citing a statement from a family spokesperson.

The teenager went into cardiac arrest on July 24 while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team. He was hospitalised and placed in intensive care, and discharged three days later.

Follow-up evaluations have revealed that the probable cause of James' cardiac arrest was a congenital heart defect, according to the statement, ESPN reported.

"It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defeat which can and will be treated," the spokesperson said in the statement. "We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."

Bronny James was the second USC player to go into cardiac arrest in the last year. Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during practice last July after suffering heart failure, and returned to the court six months later.

Basketball World Cup roundup: Gilgeous-Alexander masterclass helps Canada thrash France
Basketball World Cup roundup: Mills and Giddey lead Australia to win over Finland
Los Angeles Lakers announce plans to honour Kobe Bryant with bronze statue
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
In FIBA World Cup host nation the Philippines, basketball is far more than just a sport
James Harden fined $100,000 by NBA after 76ers no play threat
Argentina men's basketball team miss out on Olympics berth
New York Knicks sue Toronto Raptors for stealing scouting reports, trade secrets
