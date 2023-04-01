Cleveland Cavaliers forward Thompson suspended for 25 games for positive drug test

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Thompson suspended for 25 games for positive drug test
Reuters
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson (32) has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the National Basketball Association's (NBA) anti-drug program, the league said on Tuesday.

Thompson, who is averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 36 games this season, tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, according to a league statement.

The Toronto native will begin his suspension starting on Wednesday when Cleveland visit the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thompson was selected by Cleveland with the fourth pick of the 2011 NBA Draft and won an NBA title with the team in 2016.

After stints with Boston, Sacramento, Chicago, Indiana and the Los Angeles Lakers, Thompson returned to Cleveland last September.

