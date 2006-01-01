No hard feelings for Caitlin Clark after failing to make Olympic team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. WNBA
  4. No hard feelings for Caitlin Clark after failing to make Olympic team

No hard feelings for Caitlin Clark after failing to make Olympic team

Caitlin Clark has averaged 16.8 points per game thus far in her rookie season
Caitlin Clark has averaged 16.8 points per game thus far in her rookie seasonReuters
First overall WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark (22) has no bitterness about being left off the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team, as the Indiana Fever guard said on Sunday that the decision gave her added motivation.

USA Today broke the news over the weekend that Clark had not made the cut for the team that will travel to the Paris Games. Clark, the all-time leading NCAA scorer, confirmed the news to reporters.

"Honestly, no disappointment - it just gives me something to work for. It's a dream, you know - hopefully one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation," Clark said. "Hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there."

Clark left television ratings shattered in her wake during a blockbuster final collegiate season at the University of Iowa and brought her legions of fans to the WNBA, in what fans celebrated as a new era for the women's game in the United States.

Her exclusion prompted a flurry of debate, with the U.S. team reportedly including an array of heavy hitters, including MVPs A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Clark has averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game thus far in her rookie season.

Clark, who said she grew up watching the nine-time Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. team, said she was informed before the report went public that she had not made the team.

"I know it's the most competitive team in the world, and I know it could have gone either way," Clark told reporters.

The six-foot sharpshooter, who put up 30 points in the Fever's 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday, said there were upsides to the Olympic break.

"It's going to be a great month for my body to, you know, just get rest, get healthy and just get a little time away from basketball and the craziness of everything that's been going on," Clark said.

Mentions
BasketballWNBAClark CaitlinIndiana Fever WAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Fans flood stands for Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut in landmark moment for women's basketball
No pressure says Caitlin Clark as fans follow her to WNBA
Caitlin Clark hailed as saviour in hero's welcome to Indianapolis Fever
Show more
Basketball
Celtics survive late Mavericks rally to extend NBA finals lead
Attitude, not environment, key for Mavs in NBA Finals fightback, says Kyrie Irving
Porzingis and Celtics overpower Mavericks in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Lakers reportedly targeting UConn's Dan Hurley as next coach
How the Dallas Mavericks rose to become NBA Championship contenders
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead Mavs against Celtics for NBA crown
Mavericks crush Timberwolves to book Celtics NBA title showdown
Boston Celtics 'not sure' if Kristaps Porzingis will be ready for Game 1 of NBA Finals
Edwards and Towns keep Timberwolves alive as Mavericks downed
Most Read
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins five-setter against Zverev to become French Open champion
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, Bayern open to Kimmich exit
Alcaraz wins maiden French Open title after edging five-set epic against Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings