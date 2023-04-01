NBA roundup: Anthony Davis triple-double sparks Lakers to third NBA win in a row

Anthony Davis delivered his third career triple-double on Monday to support big nights from LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell as the Los Angeles Lakers won 124-118 at Charlotte.

Russell scored 28 points, James added 26 and Davis dominated with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the Lakers finished an NBA road trip 4-2 with the other wins at Boston, New York and Golden State.

"We've been doing a good job at playing complete team basketball," Davis said. "It was a great road trip for us even though we dropped some we thought we should have won.

"We'll try and take this energy and carry it over from the road trip back home."

The Lakers play host to reigning NBA champion Denver on Thursday.

Struggling since they won the NBA In-Season Tournament in December, the Lakers have built confidence on the road trip, coach Darvin Ham said.

"Just that trust in ourselves. If adversity presents itself, we can fight through it," he said. "We won't pack up our tent and go home. We're in it for the fight."

They got a fight from the Hornets, who were led by 41 points from Miles Bridges and 33 by Brandon Miller.

"Bridges played out of his mind shooting the ball. Miller did as well," Davis said. "Our defensive intensity slipped in that fourth quarter. We lost control of the game.

"We've got to do a better job of closing out games but nonetheless we're happy we got the win. It was ugly but we're happy we got it."

The Lakers improved to 27-25 with their third win in a row while imposing Charlotte's eighth loss in a row.

Davis matched his career high for assists and had a triple-double by the end of three quarters.

Davis blocked three shots, the last on a late Bridges 3-point try to seal victory.

The Lakers, ninth in the Western Conference, have turned to Japan's Rui Hachimura with forward Jarred Vanderbilt out up to four weeks with a right foot sprain.

"We're starting to find a way to play without some of the guys," Davis said. "Guys are stepping up in their absence."

In New York, Stephen Curry scored 29 points and Jonathan Kuminga added 28 with 10 rebounds to lead the Golden State Warriors over host Brooklyn 109-98.

The Warriors missed their first eight 3-point attempts until Curry sank one, giving him 3,600 career 3-pointers.

"They played a very aggressive defence in the first half, trying to take away our threes," Curry said. "But it opened up stuff in the paint in the second half so we just slowed down a little bit and picked them apart."

The Warriors finished with 72 points inside.

"You just have to go away from pressure," Curry said. "We like to shoot threes but if they're going to try to take that away, other things are open."

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and James Harden added 30 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to power the Los Angeles Clippers to a 149-144 triumph in Atlanta.

Paul George added 18 points for the Clippers, who improved to 34-15, a half-game off the Western Conference lead.

Trae Young had 25 points and 12 assists to spark the Hawks in defeat.

Cavs' win streak at six

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Max Strus added 22 to spark the Cavaliers over visiting Sacramento 136-110.

The Cavs won their sixth consecutive contest and jumped to second in the Eastern Conference at 32-16, five games back of NBA overall leader Boston.

Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double for Sacramento with 12 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists.

Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and passed off eight assists while Josh Green added 20 points and Luka Doncic had 19 to lead the Dallas Mavericks in a 118-102 victory at Philadelphia.

The 76ers, led by 19 points from Kelly Oubre Jr., were without reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, who is preparing for left knee surgery.

Brandon Ingram scored 41 points on 16-of-21 shooting -- 8-of-11 from 3-point range -- to lead the New Orleans Pelicans over visiting Toronto 138-100.