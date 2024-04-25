Jimmy Butler trolls Boston Celtics after Miami Heat's upset victory

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (34) hasn't played in the team's Eastern Conference first-round series due to injury, however that hasn't prevented him from taking a shot at the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

Butler trolled the Celtics on Instagram after the eighth-seeded Heat evened the best-of-seven series at one win apiece following a 111-101 victory in Game Two on Wednesday. Butler put a photo of his face on Jaylen Brown's body with a quote from the Boston guard from last season.

When the Celtics went down 3-0 to the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals in 2023, Brown said, "Don't let us get one" - sending a message to Miami that one win would lead to a series victory. The Celtics won three straight before Miami won Game Seven.

After Wednesday's game, Butler decided to have a little fun on social media. He also added, "Feeling cute, might delete later. Sikeeeee I ain't deleting (it)."

Butler sustained a right MCL injury against the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament game on April 17. The six-time All-Star is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, per reports.

Game Three is in Miami on Saturday.