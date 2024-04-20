NBA roundup: Heat and Pelicans triumph to take final play-off spots

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA roundup: Heat and Pelicans triumph to take final play-off spots
NBA roundup: Heat and Pelicans triumph to take final play-off spots
The Heat have made the play-offs
The Heat have made the play-offs
AFP
The Miami Heat shrugged off the absence of star forward Jimmy Butler (34) to crush the Chicago Bulls 112-91 in their play-in eliminator on Friday and earn a clash with the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

In the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans, also missing their key man with forward Zion Williamson out with a hamstring injury, beat the Sacramento Kings 105-98 to set up a first-round series with the number one seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

It is the second straight season that Miami have earned the eighth-seed spot via the play-in tournament and they will play the Celtics for the fourth time in the last five post-seasons.

Butler suffered a sprained MCL knee ligament in Wednesday's defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers and faces several weeks out.

The 34-year-old has led the Heat to two NBA Finals, including last year's run, which included an Eastern Conference Finals win over the Celtics.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had insisted that his team had the personnel to cope with the loss of their talisman and they illustrated that in a convincing home win.

Point guard Tyler Herro was the main man with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, but he was well supported by rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and veteran Kevin Love.

Jaquez put up 21 points with six rebounds and six assists, while Love, coming off the bench, made 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Heat were also without point guard Terry Rozier, who remains out with a neck injury, but they stormed out in the first quarter, putting up a 19-0 run and ending the opening period 34-17 up.

It was a lead they never relinquished, with a 14-0 run in the second helping them reach a half-time lead of 47-37.

Demar DeRozan top scored for the Bulls with 22 points, but Chicago never truly threatened to turn the game around in the second half.

Herro said he had set out to emulate Butler's all-round contribution for Miami.

"There are a lot of people who try to determine the outcome of a game by how many points someone scores and I think Jimmy Butler does the opposite of that," he said.

"He impacts the game in so many different ways, sharing the ball, making the right plays for his team-mates, and I tried to be as much as I could of Jimmy tonight, just trying to make the right play, give my guys shots and not force anything," he said.

"Obviously it was a great team win for us overall, I'm just excited to be back in the playoffs, healthy and ready to roll," he added.

The Celtics, however, will start as strong favorites against Miami, with Boston notching a league-high 64 wins this season.

New Orleans takes command

In the absence of Williamson, Brandon Ingram stepped up for the Pelicans, producing 24 points, six rebounds and six assists as New Orleans took command in the second quarter.

The home side led 54-45 at the half and never allowed the Kings to get within five points in the second half, with their bench players making significant contributions.

Larry Nance, Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado all provided double figures off the bench as New Orleans made it 6-0 against Sacramento this season.

"We knew how important today was," said Ingram.

"We knew where we wanted to be and where we belonged. It has been two years since we've been back in the playoffs and now we get another chance to go out there and continue to fight," he said.

De'Aaron Fox top scored for Sacramento with 35 points, but it was another disappointing night for a team that went out in the first round last year to the Golden State Warriors.

Last year was the Kings' first post-season appearance since 2006.

Mentions
BasketballNBAMiami HeatNew Orleans PelicansBoston CelticsSacramento KingsChicago BullsOklahoma City ThunderPhiladelphia 76ersGolden State WarriorsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Thunder grab top seed in West, Lakers one win from play-offs
NBA roundup: Celtics hold off spirited Kings to extend winning streak
NBA roundup: Celtics hold off Bucks for seventh straight win
Show more
Basketball
NBA Playoffs Power Rankings: Can the Celtics finally go all the way?
Sixers beat Heat to book playoff date with Knicks as Bulls rout Hawks
Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter banned for life from NBA for gambling
Caitlin Clark hailed as saviour in hero's welcome to Indianapolis Fever
Chris Paul and Klay Thompson lead Warriors' offseason questions following play-in failure
LeBron James to headline another United States 'Dream Team' at Paris Olympics
Lakers beat Pelicans to book playoff date with Nuggets, Kings eliminate Warriors
Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin confirms retirement from basketball
Indiana Fever select Caitlin Clark with first pick of WNBA Draft
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kostyuk as Tsitsipas rallies past Diaz Acosta
Bulgarian tennis umpire banned for life over corruption violations
Football Tracker: Celta Vigo host Las Palmas as Saturday action gets underway
Aryna Sabalenka knocked out of Stuttgart Open by Marketa Vondrousova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings