NBA roundup: Haliburton hits winner as Pacers hold off Bucks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA roundup: Haliburton hits winner as Pacers hold off Bucks
NBA roundup: Haliburton hits winner as Pacers hold off Bucks
Tyrese Haliburton delivered a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists to help the Pacers to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime
Tyrese Haliburton delivered a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists to help the Pacers to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtimeAFP
Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning basket lifted the Indiana Pacers to a 121-118 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday as Minnesota put Phoenix on the verge of elimination in the NBA playoffs.

The Pacers let a 19-point lead get away, but finally thwarted the short-handed Bucks' rally to gain a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Dallas Mavericks also won at home, cruising to a 101-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers for a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference set.

But a return to Phoenix provided no respite for Kevin Durant and the Suns, who were one defeat away from elimination after falling 126-109 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In Indianapolis, Haliburton delivered a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists to help the Pacers withstand a 42-point performance from Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton, who drilled a three-pointer to tie it with 2.3 seconds left in regulation and made another trey to knot it at 118-118 with eight seconds left in overtime.

With 1.6 seconds remaining in overtime, Haliburton took an inbound pass and split the Bucks' defence as he drove for a one-handed floater.

Fouled on the play, he made the free throw to cap the scoring. Middleton, playing through a sprained right ankle, was unable to work another three-point miracle as time expired.

"I just knew I was shooting it no matter what," Haliburton said.

The Pacers escaped with the win in a game they led by 19 points in the first quarter and by 17 in the third.

With two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo still sidelined by a calf injury, the Bucks couldn't match Indiana's early pace.

An early injury scare saw Damian Lillard limp off with a sore knee briefly in the first quarter. He returned to score 19 of his 28 points in the second half before aggravating an Achilles tendon injury late in regulation.

The Bucks took the lead for the first time on Lillard's three-pointer early in the fourth quarter, the lead changing hands six times in the fourth as they battled to overtime.

"Every possession is so valuable," Haliburton said. "You've got to dig in. The game's never over."

Myles Turner scored 29 points for the Pacers, who will try to stretch their lead when they host game four on Sunday.

In Phoenix, Anthony Edwards scored 36 points to lead a comprehensive Timberwolves team effort that included 19 points and 14 rebounds from Rudy Gobert and 18 points and 13 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Six players scored in double figures for the Timberwolves, who led by as many as early in the fourth quarter.

Bradley Beal led the Suns with 28 points. Durant scored 25 and Devin Booker added 23, but had no answer when the Timberwolves broke open a six-point game with a third-quarter scoring surge.

The Timberwolves have a 3-0 series lead for the first time in franchise history.

They'll try on Sunday to close out the Suns, and even though both teams are well aware that no NBA team has rallied from 0-3 down to win a series Edwards said the Timberwolves would take nothing for granted.

"We can't look past the next game," he said.

Dallas dominate

In Dallas, NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic limped out early but returned to sink 22 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Mavericks in a testy clash with the Clippers.

Los Angeles' Russell Westbrook and P.J. Washington of Dallas were both ejected after a shoving match that started with Westbrook's hard foul on Doncic midway through the fourth quarter - when the Mavs were up by 16 points.

The Clippers had sliced an 18-point deficit to six late in the third quarter, but Kyrie Irving, who had just two points until the final two minutes of the third period, scored 19 the rest of the way to help Dallas rebuild their lead.

James Harden and Norman Powell both scored 21 for the Clippers, but Harden had just seven points in the second half and the Mavs held Clippers star Paul George to seven points and Kawhi Leonard, who was clearly hindered by his continuing knee inflammation, to nine.

Mentions
BasketballNBAMinnesota TimberwolvesPhoenix SunsLos Angeles ClippersDallas MavericksMilwaukee BucksIndiana PacersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Doncic shines as Mavs sink Clippers, Timberwolves down Suns
NBA Playoffs Power Rankings: Can the Celtics finally go all the way?
NBA roundup: George late show sparks Clippers over Cavs, Mavs keep up charge
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Nuggets push Lakers to brink of playoff elimination
Stephen Curry named the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year
Jimmy Butler trolls Boston Celtics after Miami Heat's upset victory
NBA roundup: Heat barrage stuns Celtics, Thunder thrash Pelicans
NBA looking into alleged actions of Nikola Jokic's brother during Lakers match
NBA roundup: Murray's buzzer-beater lifts Nuggets over Lakers
NBA roundup: Thunder edge Pelicans in thrilling playoff opener
Boston Celtics start fast to roll past Miami Heat 114-94 in Game One
Most Read
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Football Tracker: Saturday starting with a must-win match for Liverpool
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings