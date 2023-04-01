NBA roundup: De’Aaron Fox's 41 points push Kings past Thunder

De'Aaron Fox poured in 41 points, Malik Monk and Keon Ellis combined for 35 off the bench and the host Sacramento Kings overcame a 43-point performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a 128-123 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

In the opener of a six-game homestand, Domantas Sabonis recorded an

18-point, 16-rebound double-double against his former team, helping the Kings beat the Thunder for the second straight time this season.

Josh Giddey chipped in with 18 points for the Thunder. He hit consecutive hoops at the end of a 6-0 burst that got the Thunder to within 119-117 with 3:00 remaining, capping a rally from 14 down.

Gilgeous-Alexander tied his season high in points with a layup with 6.1 seconds to go, making it a one-possession game again at 124-121, before Murray clinched the Kings' third victory in their last four games with four late free throws.

Collin Sexton scored a season-best 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting and Simone Fontecchio also posted a season high with 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting as Utah beat host Portland.

Talen Horton-Tucker added 23 points and Ochai Agbaji tallied 16 for Utah, which won back-to-back games for just the third time all season. Walker Kessler had 10 points and 10 rebounds and matched his career best of seven blocked shots for the Jazz, who led by 32 points in the third quarter.

Rookie Scoot Henderson had season bests of 23 points and 10 assists and Toumani Camara added 18 points for the Trail Blazers, who lost their fifth consecutive game. Duop Reath scored 15 points for the Trail Blazers and Jabari Walker added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 11 rebounds to help Boston beat Cleveland and remain unbeaten at home.

The Celtics improved their home record to 12-0, keeping them as the only NBA team that hasn't lost on its home court this season. All five Boston starters scored in double figures. Jaylen Brown finished with 22, Kristaps Porzingis had 18, Jrue Holiday tossed in 15 and Derrick White scored 14. Horford had 10 rebounds.

Cleveland received a game-high 31 points from Donovan Mitchell, 26 from Caris LeVert and 19 from Darius Garland. Mitchell also had eight rebounds and six assists. Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 10 rebounds.

Naz Reid sank a career-high seven 3-pointers to highlight his season-best 27-point performance, lifting visiting Minnesota over Dallas.

Reid made 8 of 14 shots from the floor for the Timberwolves, who overcame Luka Doncic's 39-point, 13-assist performance and posted their seventh win in their last eight games.

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 21 points and 17 rebounds, Mike Conley added 14 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 13. Anthony Edwards made just 3 of 19 shots from the floor to finish with nine points - albeit with 11 assists - in his return from a one-game absence due to a right hip pointer.

James Harden recorded season-highs of 28 points and 15 assists and Kawhi Leonard added 27 points as Los Angeles extended its winning streak to a season-high six games with a victory over visiting Golden State.

Norman Powell scored 21 points and Amir Cofffey added a season-high 18 for the Clippers, while Harden became the 24th player in NBA history to reach the 25,000-point plateau on a driving layup with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter. Los Angeles won without star Paul George, who missed his first game of the season (left hip soreness).

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 30 points with eight 3-pointers and Stephen Curry added 17 for the Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 15 points and Chris Paul added 12 for Golden State, who dropped to 4-12 since Nov. 8 and lost their seventh consecutive game on the road.

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Peyton Watson scored a career-high 18 points, and host Denver beat Brooklyn.

Jamal Murray had 16 points, Aaron Gordon added 13 points, Reggie Jackson scored 12 points and Christian Braun contributed 10 for Denver, which played without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (concussion protocol).

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points, Cam Thomas had 13 points and Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton added 10 each for the Nets.

Coby White notched game-highs of 26 points and 11 assists as Chicago earned a wire-to-wire win over host Miami.

Chicago's Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double in his past seven games. Vucevic added seven assists and three steals. The Bulls, who have won five of their past seven games, also got a season-high 24 points from reserve Ayo Dosunmu, who made 10 of 12 shots. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, making 10 of 11 free throws.

Reserve Jaime Jaquez Jr. led Miami with 22 points. It was his 12th straight double-figure game, the first Heat rookie to do that since Kendrick Nunn in 2019-2020. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Heat.