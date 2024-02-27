NBA roundup: New York Knicks get ref-aided win over Detroit Pistons

Josh Hart (28) scored the go-ahead layup with 2.8 seconds remaining and the host New York Knicks pulled out a controversial 113-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Hart's winning score was set up by a blatant missed call with 8.5 seconds left and Detroit up 111-110. New York's Donte DiVincenzo dove for the ball near half court and plowed into the legs of Ausar Thompson, who had been trying to get control of the ball.

No foul was called, and the ball ended up in the hands of the Knicks' Jalen Brunson, who passed to Hart for the decisive basket. Crew chief James Williams later admitted the referees erred on the non-call.

Brunson racked up 35 points and 12 assists as the Knicks defeated the Pistons for the 14th consecutive time. Cade Cunningham had 32 points and eight assists for Detroit, which has lost six straight.

Bam Adebayo had 28 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, the depleted Miami bench got a combined 34 points from Kevin Love and Haywood Highsmith, and the undermanned Heat held off host Sacramento.

Miami was missing Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Thomas Bryant, all suspended for their part in a Friday fight at New Orleans, plus Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier, both out with knee injuries. Even so, the Heat earned their fourth win in a row.

Keegan Murray paced the Kings with 28 points, while De'Aaron Fox had 27 to go with eight rebounds. Domantas Sabonis finished with a game-high 14 rebounds and 10 assists but had just 14 points as Sacramento saw its three-game winning streak end.

Dennis Schroder scored 18 points as visiting Brooklyn earned its first win under interim coach Kevin Ollie, a wire-to-wire rout of Memphis.

After being outscored by 93 points in their previous three games, the Nets dominated Ollie's third game since he took over for Jacque Vaughn. Brooklyn ended a four-game losing streak and won for the second time in nine games by allowing its lowest point total of the season. Cam Thomas added 14 points for the Nets but exited with a right ankle injury.

Lamar Stevens led the Grizzlies with 17 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 but shot just 2-for-12. Memphis finished with its lowest point total of the season and lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Scottie Barnes recorded 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, RJ Barrett scored nine of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter and Toronto weathered a career-high-matching 34 points from Bennedict Mathurin to top Indiana in Indianapolis for its third win in a row.

In a game with 10 ties and 21 lead changes, Toronto used a fourth-quarter surge to take the lead for good. Immanuel Quickley finished with 19 points for the Raptors, and Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers' Pascal Siakam posted 27 points and nine rebounds against his former team, while Myles Turner added 16 points and 11 rebounds.