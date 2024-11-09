Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. New Orleans Pelicans lose star Williamson long-term due to hamstring strain

New Orleans Pelicans lose star Williamson long-term due to hamstring strain

AFP
Zion Williamson in action for the Pelicans
Zion Williamson in action for the PelicansAlika Jenner / Getty Images via AFP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (24) was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain on Saturday and will be sidelined indefinitely, the NBA club announced.

The playmaker, the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season.

Medical images taken Saturday morning revealed the extent of the injury for the two-time NBA All-Star, who has already missed four games this season with several issues.

The Pelicans are 3-7, second-worst in the Western Conference, and have already been hit by a hand injury to guard Dejounte Murray, an adductor injury to C.J. McCollum and injuries to Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins and Trey Murphy.

Seeking their third playoff berth in four seasons, the Pelicans hoped Williamson could shake nagging injuries through his early career, which included a knee injury as a rookie, a foot injury that kept him out for the entire 2021-22 campaign and a hamstring injury in the 2022-23 season.

Williamson suffered the injury in the second quarter of a loss to unbeaten Cleveland on Wednesday and missed a Friday loss to Orlando.

The Pelicans have dropped four games in a row and seven of their past eight.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballNBAZion WilliamsonNew Orleans Pelicans
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Cavaliers beat the Warriors to remain undefeated, Celtics win in overtime
NBA roundup: Bucks snap six-game losing streak, Timberwolves roll in Chicago
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James sent down to the team's South Bay G-League squad
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Cavaliers improve their perfect start to 11-0 record with win over the Nets
Utah Jazz earn second win of the season despite big night from Wembanyama
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with sore hip after mid-air collision
NBA roundup: Curry outduels Tatum in Warriors win, Nuggets roll Thunder
Despite injury setback, Davis expects more from his Lakers team for the season
Embiid in trouble: 76ers centre hit with three-game ban for shoving journalist
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings