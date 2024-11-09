New Orleans Pelicans lose star Williamson long-term due to hamstring strain

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (24) was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain on Saturday and will be sidelined indefinitely, the NBA club announced.

The playmaker, the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season.

Medical images taken Saturday morning revealed the extent of the injury for the two-time NBA All-Star, who has already missed four games this season with several issues.

The Pelicans are 3-7, second-worst in the Western Conference, and have already been hit by a hand injury to guard Dejounte Murray, an adductor injury to C.J. McCollum and injuries to Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins and Trey Murphy.

Seeking their third playoff berth in four seasons, the Pelicans hoped Williamson could shake nagging injuries through his early career, which included a knee injury as a rookie, a foot injury that kept him out for the entire 2021-22 campaign and a hamstring injury in the 2022-23 season.

Williamson suffered the injury in the second quarter of a loss to unbeaten Cleveland on Wednesday and missed a Friday loss to Orlando.

The Pelicans have dropped four games in a row and seven of their past eight.