Pacers send G Buddy Hield to Sixers in three-way trade, Raptors acquire Kelly Olynyk

The Indiana Pacers sent shooting guard Buddy Hield (31) to the Philadelphia 76ers and acquired forward Doug McDermott (32) from the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal, while the Toronto Raptors acquired forward/centre Kelly Olynyk (32) in a multi-player deal with the Utah Jazz

The Sixers dealt guard Furkan Korkmaz (26), second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2029 and cash considerations to the Pacers. They also dealt forward Marcus Morris Sr., a 2029 second-rounder previously owned by the Los Angeles Clippers and cash considerations to San Antonio.

Hield is in the final year of a four-year, $94 million contract and reportedly had said he was open to a trade.

He joins a 76ers squad trying to keep pace in the Eastern Conference while reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid (29) is out indefinitely following meniscus surgery.

In 52 games (28 starts) this season for the Pacers, Hield recorded 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game - all below his career averages. For his career, Hield averages 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 600 games (397 starts).

Hield was the sixth pick of the 2016 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. He was dealt to the Sacramento Kings in February 2017.

The Kings traded Hield, Tyrese Haliburton (23) and Tristan Thompson (32) to the Indiana Pacers on February 8th, 2022, for Justin Holiday (34), Jeremy Lamb (31), Domantas Sabonis (27) and a 2023 second-round draft pick, which became forward Jordan Walsh (19).

McDermott came off the bench in 46 games for San Antonio this season. He is averaging 6.0 points and shooting 43.9% from three-point range.

Korkmaz played in 35 games this season with the Sixers, averaging 2.5 points and 0.9 rebounds off the bench. The Turkish player has been with the Sixers his entire career, averaging 6.8 points in 328 games (49 starts).

The Raptors meanwhile signed Olynyk and shooting guard Ochai Agbaji from the Jazz in exchange for point guard Kira Lewis, forward Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick.

Olynyk, 32, a centre from Canada, has averaged 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 50 games (eight starts) this season with the Jazz, his fifth NBA team since he was tabbed with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft.

He has career averages of 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 728 games (242 starts).

Agbaji, 23, has averaged 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 51 games (10 starts) with Utah in his second season in the league after leading Kansas to the NCAA championship in 2022.

Lewis, 22, played only one game with the Raptors, having just been acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans via the Indiana Pacers as part of the Pascal Siakam trade. Lewis played 118 games with the Pelicans over four seasons, averaging 5.4 points per game.

Porter, 30, signed a two-year, $12.3 million deal with Toronto ahead of the 2022-23 season but ultimately played in only 23 games over two seasons due to injuries. In 527 career games (319 starts) for five teams, he has averages of 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.