Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid out for at least four weeks after knee procedure

Embiid is set to be ruled out of the running to be named MVP

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid (29) will be sidelined for at least four weeks following a knee procedure, the Philadelphia 76ers announced.

The star centre underwent the procedure to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Embiid has missed five of the past six games, with the Sixers losing four of the five contests he sat out.

The two-time defending NBA scoring champion and 2022/23 MVP is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 blocks but has played in just 34 of Philadelphia's 49 games.

As part of the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement, players must play a minimum of 65 regular-season games to be eligible for certain awards, including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and the All-NBA teams.

The four-week mark from Tuesday is March 5th, meaning Embiid would miss 11 or 12 more games before his injury is re-evaluated. He will also miss the All-Star Game, to which he was voted a starter, on February 18th in Indianapolis.