Steve Kerr sees future at Golden State Warriors despite expiring contract

Kerr will be hoping to extend his stay with the Warriors
Profimedia
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Monday he is confident of remaining with the club despite not yet signing an extension to his existing contract.

Kerr, who has led the Warriors to four NBA championships since taking over as coach in 2014, is entering the final year of his contract when the 2023/2024 season tips off at the end of October.

The 57-year-old told reporters on Monday however that he is relaxed about inking a new deal in the future, confident he can come to an agreement with owner Joe Lacob and new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

"I feel great about my position here," Kerr said. "I want to be here. I know Mike and Joe want me here, and so I'm very confident something will get done. I'm not stressed about it at all."

Kerr added there was no question of uncertainty about his long-term contract status unsettling him during the season.

"You know, I'm perfectly capable of coaching whether I have one year left or an extension," Kerr said. "Makes no difference. But I fully expect to be here."

Dunleavy meanwhile said the Warriors were comfortable to bide their time before tying Kerr and star player Klay Thompson to new deals. Thompson is also entering the final year of his current contract.

"There's no real timeline in the immediate future that we have to abide by, so we'll continue to have conversations," Dunleavy said.

"But the main goal is secure those guys moving forward, and I think they feel a little bit of the same. But we are optimistic, and I think we are in a good place there."

The Warriors have bolstered their roster for the upcoming season with the addition of veteran 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, who signed from Phoenix.

Kerr said the 38-year-old had already made an impression during the off-season.

"I really like Chris because he likes phone calls and not texts," said Kerr. "Chris is old school. He wants to talk.

"We've had four or five great conversations this summer.

"Obviously we have had a lot of battles over the years.

"So I'm thrilled to coach him. He's one of the greatest competitors I've ever seen; his command of the game, the way he controls the action. He understands what wins.

"So I'm really excited to coach Chris and I know he's really excited to be here."

