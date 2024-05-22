Words of wisdom: LeBron James offers advice to Caitlin Clark

LeBron James (39) knows a thing or two about having great expectations thrust upon him before he even entered a professional basketball league.

With that in mind, the Los Angeles Lakers star offered some advice to Caitlin Clark (22) as the latter navigates her way through the early stages of her WNBA career.

"My advice to Caitlin, and my advice to anyone that comes in with this level of notoriety, out-of-this-world expectation, whatever the case may be: Be a horse, man," James said on the "Mind the Game" podcast. "Put your blinders on, go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft.

"Kind of keep your mouth shut and just learn from the vets. When they ask, voice your opinion if they want your opinion early because everybody is looking for you to say anything and they're gonna splice it and cut it and make it a negative thing.

"The one thing I love that she's bringing to her sport: More people want to watch. More people want to tune in. ... Don't get it twisted, don't get it (messed) up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is gonna happen for the WNBA. ... I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before. I've walked that road before. I hope she kills."

Clark has experienced somewhat of a learning curve since guiding Iowa to back-to-back NCAA title game appearances and becoming the NCAA's all-time Division I scoring leader. From there, she was selected by Indiana with the top overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

She recorded team-leading averages in points per game (17.0), assists (5.5) as well as turnovers (6.5) for the Fever, who have limped out to an 0-4 start.

As for James, he entered the NBA with the top overall pick of the 2003 draft. He is a four-time NBA champion, four-time league MVP, 20-time All-Star and the NBA's all-time leading scorer.