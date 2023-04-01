LeBron interested in joining Team USA at 2024 Paris Games

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. LeBron interested in joining Team USA at 2024 Paris Games
LeBron interested in joining Team USA at 2024 Paris Games
James is a three-time Olympian and two-time gold medallist
James is a three-time Olympian and two-time gold medallist
Reuters
LeBron James (38) may have sat out the last two Olympics but the NBA's all-time leading scorer is interested in making a return to the international stage with USA Basketball at the 2024 Paris Games, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Citing unnamed sources, ESPN said James is among a number of top players who are interested in competing in Paris while The Athletic said the Los Angeles Lakers forward has already called multiple stars in a bid to recruit them.

James has not played for Team USA since he won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

James, a three-time Olympian and two-time gold medallist, reached out to Kevin Durant, among others, and the two players are viewing the Paris Games as a "last dance" with USA Basketball, sources told The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, James has also spoken to Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, who are all prepared to commit as well.

Curry has never represented the United States at an Olympics but ESPN said the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers has expressed an interest in playing for Steve Kerr, his Golden State Warriors coach.

James' push to recruit players started well before the United States lost in the bronze medal game of the recently-concluded FIBA Basketball World Cup and his decision was not related to that team's result.

Mentions
BasketballNBAJames LeBronUSALos Angeles LakersCurry StephenDavis AnthonyDurant KevinGreen DraymondTatum JaysonAmerican SportsOlympic Games
Related Articles
Who are the biggest stars missing out on the 2023 Basketball World Cup?
'Grand rising!' Bronny James plays piano in video after cardiac arrest scare
LeBron James' son Bronny released from hospital following cardiac arrest
Show more
Basketball
Germany coach Herbert hails 'team-first' mentality in World Cup win
Germany beat Serbia to win first World Cup crown
Canada ekes past US to capture first-ever basketball World Cup medal
Serbia and Germany go in pursuit of first World Cup title
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Serbia beat Canada, return to World Cup final
Editors' Picks: US Open ends, Bielsa & Chile reunite
USA wary of German pride ahead of World Cup semi-final
Canada reach semis to end Doncic's Basketball World Cup dream
Most Read
Djokovic wins US Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins 24th Grand Slam title
Weghorst and Gakpo help stuttering Dutch past Ireland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings