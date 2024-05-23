Cleveland Cavaliers fire head coach JB Bickerstaff despite play-off run

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Cleveland Cavaliers fire head coach JB Bickerstaff despite play-off run

Cleveland Cavaliers fire head coach JB Bickerstaff despite play-off run

JB Bickerstaff during the play-offs
JB Bickerstaff during the play-offsWinslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Cavaliers have fired head coach JB Bickerstaff (45) on Thursday after three straight winning seasons.

The Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in six years this season before falling to the Boston Celtics in five games in an injury-marred series.

Bickerstaff compiled a record of 170-159 since replacing John Beilein in February 2020.

After going 22-50 in his first full season, the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign, the Cavaliers improved to 44-38 in 2021-22 and 51-31 in 2022-23 before finishing 48-34 this season.

"JB is a well-respected NBA coach and an incredible human being," president of basketball operations Koby Altman said.

"Over the past four years, he helped establish a culture that progressively drove players to become the best versions of themselves. Decisions like these are never easy, particularly when you look back at where this franchise rebuild started under his leadership."

The Cavaliers earned the East's number four seed this season and defeated the Orlando Magic in the opening round before falling to the top-seeded Celtics. All-Star Donovan Mitchell missed the last two games against the Celtics and center Jarrett Allen missed the entire series with injuries.

The victory against the Magic was the first playoff series win for the Cavaliers since LeBron James led them to four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2015-18.

Bickerstaff previously coached the Houston Rockets (37-34 in 2015-16) and Memphis Grizzlies (48-97 from 2017-19) before taking over in Cleveland.

Mentions
BasketballNBAMitchell DonovanAllen JarrettJames LeBronCleveland CavaliersBoston CelticsOrlando MagicHouston RocketsMemphis GrizzliesAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Donovan Mitchell helps Cleveland Cavaliers outclass Orlando Magic in opener
NBA roundup: Thunder grab top seed in West, Lakers one win from play-offs
NBA roundup: Celtics clinch playoff home edge by silencing Thunder
Show more
Basketball
Toronto awarded WNBA expansion franchise for 2026 season
Updated
Luka Doncic helps Mavs take down Wolves in Game One of Western Conference finals
Words of wisdom: LeBron James offers advice to Caitlin Clark
Boston Celtics grind to overtime win over Indiana Pacers in East finals opener
Youth movement: NBA's 20-something stars set to battle in conference finals
NBA roundup: Timberwolves knock out Nuggets, Pacers oust Knicks
NBA roundup: Dallas down Thunder to reach Western Conference finals
NBA roundup: Pacers pummel Knicks to stay alive in play-offs
NBA roundup: Timberwolves crush Nuggets to stay alive in play-offs
Most Read
Atalanta clinch Europa League as Ademola Lookman hat-trick crushes Bayer Leverkusen
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino
Gian Piero Gasperini hails 'incredible' Atalanta history-makers
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings