  French women follow men into Paris Games final four as mighty USA march on

French women follow men into Paris Games final four as mighty USA march on

Updated
France's players celebrate after defeating Germany
France's players celebrate after defeating GermanyAFP
The United States brought Nigeria's Paris Olympics fairytale to an end with a testy 88-74 quarter-final win on Wednesday while France's sweet dreams of women's basketball gold live on.

The first African team, men or women, to reach the knockout stage of an Olympic basketball tournament, the plucky Nigerian underdogs have been one of the Paris Games feel-good stories for their spirited, joyful play and boundless self-belief that has embodied the Olympic spirit.

But an Olympic first is one thing, bringing an end to the USA's 58-match winning streak and run of seven consecutive gold medals would have been a contender for the biggest upset in sporting history.

There would be no Hollywood ending on the Bercy Arena hardwood. But Nigeria did not exit meekly, throwing a small fright into the mighty Americans when they rallied in the second quarter to pull within four, 31-27.

The Nigerians also would not be intimidated by the US and stood their ground at the finish when the Americans vented some frustrations with Kahleah Copper of the US swatting the ball at Ezinne Kalu after she drove in for a layup as the final second ticked off the clock.

While the US was able to ease to a comfortable win, they may not get away with such an uninspiring, lacklustre effort against their final-four opponent Australia, who breezed past Serbia 85-67 and have some old scores to settle with the Americans.

Beaten by Serbia at the same stage of the 2016 Rio Games, Australia made sure there would be no repeat by methodically building a 26-19 first-quarter advantage and never letting it go.

Getting retribution on Serbia accomplished one goal. Now the Australians have to quickly turn their sights on their old rivals the United States.

The US are chasing an unprecedented 10th gold medal and eighth in a row with much of that success coming at Australia's expense.

Australia's Opals have won five Olympic medals in women's basketball but have yet to claim gold, losing to the US in three consecutive finals (2000, 2004 and 2008).

"Most of us play in the WNBA, we face these players day in, day out," said Australian coach Sandy Brondello. "They’re human. They’re basketball players.

"Anything can happen at one time."

France swept past Germany 84-71 and into the semi-finals riding the same wave of national pride that carried the men to the final four.

A day after helping lift their men to victory over Canada, another raucous flag-waving crowd poured into Bercy determined to do the same for the women, each basket bringing a rafter-rattling roar.

Mission accomplished, French supporters can now plan for Friday when Les Bleues will face Belgium with a place in the gold medal game on the line.

Belgium delivered a quarter-final surprise, booking their final four by taking down unbeaten Spain 79-66.

"There's always a little bit of stress but the fact that we didn't crack under it feels great," said France's Gabby Williams.

"Now we can kind of breathe a little bit easier, not too much. But it feels great to get to the semis."

Follow the women's Olympic basketball here.

Mentions
BasketballOlympic Games WomenGermany WFrance WUSA WNigeria WSerbia WAustralia WBelgium WSpain WOlympic GamesAmerican Sports
