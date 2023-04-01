Griner named WNBA All-Star for ninth time six months after being released from prison

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. WNBA
  4. Griner named WNBA All-Star for ninth time six months after being released from prison
Griner named WNBA All-Star for ninth time six months after being released from prison
Phoenix Mercury centre Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury centre Brittney Griner
Reuters
Phoenix Mercury centre Brittney Griner (32) was named a WNBA All-Star for the ninth time on Sunday, just a little over six months after being released from a Russian prison.

Griner warned during the preseason that she would need time to regain her full abilities after the 10 months she spent in Russian custody but has blown away her own expectations and was ninth in the league in average points per game as of Sunday.

The twice Olympic gold medallist has averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season for a struggling Mercury, who are last in the Western Conference with two wins and 10 losses.

Twice MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty were named the captains for the All-Star Game, which is set for July 15 in Las Vegas.

The Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, who went first overall in the 2023 draft, became the first rookie since 2014 to earn an All-Star selection.

Mentions
BasketballGriner BrittneyPhoenix MercuryStewart BreannaWilson AjaBoston AliyahWNBAAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Brittney Griner greeted by US VP Harris in return to court
Brittney Griner plays in WNBA for first time since Russia detention
Griner says she held onto hope in first news conference after Russian detention
Show more
Basketball
Rock-star welcome as NBA's number one draft pick Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio
Qatari fund to buy minority stake in various American sports teams
Veteran guard Chris Paul headed from Wizards to Warriors in blockbuster trade
Wembanyama era begins as San Antonio Spurs draft French phenomenon as first overall
All eyes on projected top pick Wembanyama ahead of NBA Draft
Towering French teen Victor Wembanyama tipped for stellar NBA career
French teen star Victor Wembanyama arrives in New York for NBA Draft
NBA suspend Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games over alleged firearm video
NBA legend Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in Charlotte Hornets
Thousands flood the streets as NBA champions Denver Nuggets celebrate with parade
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona want Brozovic, Koulibaly moves to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Euro U21 roundup: Georgia come back against Belgium, Spain and Ukraine through to quarters
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking after making light work of De Minaur