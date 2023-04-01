Basketball World Cup roundup: USA down Greece, Spain & Serbia continue perfect starts

Jalen Brunson of the USA in action against Georgios Papagiannis of Greece

The group stage continued at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Monday with the USA winning their second match against Greece while Spain beat Brazil. Earlier, Serbia and Slovenia continued their perfect starts as well.

Tournament favourites the USA won their second match and went top of Group C after dispatching challengers Greece in Pasay, Philippines.

The win never seemed in doubt with the Americans leading every quarter. Lakers guard Austin Reaves led for the USA with 15 points while Greece's Georgios Papagiannis top-scored for the match with 17.

Defending champions Spain made it two wins from two by beating Group G rivals Brazil in Jakarta.

The Brazilians held their own throughout most of the contest and it was a five-point game going into the fourth quarter but Spain pulled away in the final period.

Spain’s Santi Aldama and Brazil’s Bruno Caboclo top-scored with 15 apiece.

Serbia held off a spirited Puerto Rico, who had roared back into the match in the third quarter, to win their second Group B encounter in Manila.

NBA stars Nikola Jovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic top-scored for the Serbs with 17 points each. Isaiah Pineiro led for Puerto Rico with 14.

In group F, Dallas ace Luka Doncic delivered in style for Slovenia with 34 points in their win over Georgia.

Sandro Mamukelashvili led for the Georgians with 21 points but it wasn't enough to stop Doncic from taking his side to the top of Group F.

In the other Group C encounter of the day, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson poured in 39 points for Jordan to force overtime against New Zealand but it wasn't enough as the Kiwis came out on top to register their first win.

Izayah Mauriahoohoo-Leafa led for New Zealand with 23.

In the day's early Group B match, South Sudan registered their first win of the tournament by beating China to stay in the hunt for the second round.

China's Li Kaier led with 22 while Carlik Jones notched 21 for South Sudan.

Cape Verde got off the mark in the tournament with a narrow win over Venezuela thanks to a massive fourth quarter.

Joao Gomes (22 points) and Williams Tavares (20) topped the scoring for the victors who face Slovenia next.

In the early Group G game, Nisre Zouzoua scored 17 as Ivory Coast edged Iran by two points in Jakarta to notch their first win.

Behnam Yakhchalide Hkordi was the leading scorer in a losing effort with 19 for the match.