Basketball World Cup roundup: USA down Greece, Spain & Serbia continue perfect starts

Scores
News
Updated
Jalen Brunson of the USA in action against Georgios Papagiannis of Greece
Jalen Brunson of the USA in action against Georgios Papagiannis of Greece
The group stage continued at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Monday with the USA winning their second match against Greece while Spain beat Brazil. Earlier, Serbia and Slovenia continued their perfect starts as well.

Greece 81, USA 109

Tournament favourites the USA won their second match and went top of Group C after dispatching challengers Greece in Pasay, Philippines.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The win never seemed in doubt with the Americans leading every quarter. Lakers guard Austin Reaves led for the USA with 15 points while Greece's Georgios Papagiannis top-scored for the match with 17.

Brazil 78, Spain 96

Defending champions Spain made it two wins from two by beating Group G rivals Brazil in Jakarta.

The Brazilians held their own throughout most of the contest and it was a five-point game going into the fourth quarter but Spain pulled away in the final period.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Spain’s Santi Aldama and Brazil’s Bruno Caboclo top-scored with 15 apiece.

Puerto Rico 77, Serbia 94

Serbia held off a spirited Puerto Rico, who had roared back into the match in the third quarter, to win their second Group B encounter in Manila.

NBA stars Nikola Jovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic top-scored for the Serbs with 17 points each. Isaiah Pineiro led for Puerto Rico with 14.

Georgia 67, Slovenia 88

In group F, Dallas ace Luka Doncic delivered in style for Slovenia with 34 points in their win over Georgia.

Sandro Mamukelashvili led for the Georgians with 21 points but it wasn't enough to stop Doncic from taking his side to the top of Group F.

New Zealand 95, Jordan 87 (AOT)

In the other Group C encounter of the day, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson poured in 39 points for Jordan to force overtime against New Zealand but it wasn't enough as the Kiwis came out on top to register their first win.

Izayah Mauriahoohoo-Leafa led for New Zealand with 23. 

China 69, South Sudan 89

In the day's early Group B match, South Sudan registered their first win of the tournament by beating China to stay in the hunt for the second round.

China's Li Kaier led with 22 while Carlik Jones notched 21 for South Sudan.

Venezuela 75, Cape Verde 81

Cape Verde got off the mark in the tournament with a narrow win over Venezuela thanks to a massive fourth quarter.

Joao Gomes (22 points) and Williams Tavares (20) topped the scoring for the victors who face Slovenia next. 

Ivory Coast 71, Iran 69

In the early Group G game, Nisre Zouzoua scored 17 as Ivory Coast edged Iran by two points in Jakarta to notch their first win.

Behnam Yakhchalide Hkordi was the leading scorer in a losing effort with 19 for the match. 

