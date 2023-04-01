Germany beat Serbia to win first World Cup crown

Germany won their first FIBA Basketball World Cup crown by beating an undermanned Serbia 83-77 on Sunday in Manila.

Germany leaned on a 22-10 surge in the third quarter to build a cushion, and never let go of the lead to win the World Cup's first all-European final since 2006.

The tournament most valuable player Dennis Schroder carried Germany with a game-high 28 points, way above his average of 17.9 points per game, and added two rebounds and two assists.

Germany became the first team to win a FIBA World Cup crown in their final debut since Spain in 2006. Serbia absorbed another heartbreak after losing to the United States 129-92 in the 2014 final in Madrid, Spain, through they finished better than their quarter-final exit in 2019.

The two teams, who boast strong teamwork and chemistry, traded baskets in the first half, entered the break at 47 apiece.

But Germany built up a 12-point lead late on in the third quarter and never looked back.

Marko Guduric converted two free throws, cutting Germany's lead to two, 79-77, with 39.5 ticks to go in the final frame. A costly turnover and missed three-pointers prevented Serbia's comeback.

Serbia's starting guard Ognjen Dobric had to be carried off the floor with an ankle injury with 7:40 to go in the first quarter.

Serbia also played without power forward Borisa Simanic who underwent surgery in Manila to remove a kidney after taking a blow to his midsection against South Sudan in a preliminary game.