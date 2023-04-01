Germany beat Serbia to win first World Cup crown

Scores
News
Updated
Germany celebrating after the match
Germany celebrating after the match
Reuters
Germany won their first FIBA Basketball World Cup crown by beating an undermanned Serbia 83-77 on Sunday in Manila.

Germany leaned on a 22-10 surge in the third quarter to build a cushion, and never let go of the lead to win the World Cup's first all-European final since 2006.

The tournament most valuable player Dennis Schroder carried Germany with a game-high 28 points, way above his average of 17.9 points per game, and added two rebounds and two assists.

Germany became the first team to win a FIBA World Cup crown in their final debut since Spain in 2006. Serbia absorbed another heartbreak after losing to the United States 129-92 in the 2014 final in Madrid, Spain, through they finished better than their quarter-final exit in 2019.

The two teams, who boast strong teamwork and chemistry, traded baskets in the first half, entered the break at 47 apiece.

But Germany built up a 12-point lead late on in the third quarter and never looked back.

Marko Guduric converted two free throws, cutting Germany's lead to two, 79-77, with 39.5 ticks to go in the final frame. A costly turnover and missed three-pointers prevented Serbia's comeback.

Serbia's starting guard Ognjen Dobric had to be carried off the floor with an ankle injury with 7:40 to go in the first quarter.

Serbia also played without power forward Borisa Simanic who underwent surgery in Manila to remove a kidney after taking a blow to his midsection against South Sudan in a preliminary game.

