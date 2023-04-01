Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis

Germany shocked the fancied United States 113-111 in a high-octane knockout match on Friday to arrange a FIBA Basketball World Cup championship game against fellow European powerhouse Serbia.

Guard Andreas Obst carried Germany, who have four NBA players in their roster, with 24 points and six assists, including a clutch three-pointer. Franz Wagner added 22 points while power forward Daniel Theis, who plays for the Indiana Pacers, contributed 21 points.

Obst's step back three-pointer and Schroder's jump shot gave the Germans a comfortable six point lead with 40 ticks to go, despite a fightback by Team USA.

The Germans took advantage of the Americans' usual slow start to take a 25-15 lead off a Dennis Scroder 3-pointer with 4:30 minutes to go in the first quarter.

Team USA, composed of NBA players, recovered and engaged in a tit-for-tat with the Germans to take a slim 60-59 lead at the break. It was the highest-scoring first half in a FIBA World Cup semi-final.

Germany controlled the third quarter, taking the lead to end the quarter at 94-84 via Schroder's pullup two-pointer. Wagner's layup with nine minutes to go padded the advantage to as much as 12 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards led the United States with 23 points.

Team USA, ranked second by FIBA, will face Canada for third place on Sunday.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

More to follow.