Serbia beat Canada, return to World Cup final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. World Cup
  4. Serbia beat Canada, return to World Cup final
Serbia beat Canada, return to World Cup final
Updated
Serbia reach the World Cup final, set to face the winner between USA and Germany
Serbia reach the World Cup final, set to face the winner between USA and Germany
Reuters
Serbia will return to the FIBA Basketball World Cup final after defeating Canada 95-86 by imposing their will in the paint and controlling the boards on Friday in Manila.

Five Serbian players scored in double-digits, led by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Balkan nation's stifling defence forced Canada into turnovers, and limited their North American counterparts to 15 points in the first quarter and 39 points at the half.

"We knew we had to set the tempo before the game because if you follow their rhythm, it's impossible to guard them," Serbian centre Nikola Milutinov, who scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, told reporters. "We had to make the first punch."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada's leading scorer, passer, and rebounder, was held scoreless in the first 15 minutes amid tight coverage and foul trouble. He finished the game with 15 points, two rebounds, and nine assists, far below his tournament average of 25 points per game.

Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Milutinov celebrate after winning the match
Reuters

FIBA's sixth-ranked Serbia posted a 33-22 rebounding advantage and scored 46 points in the shaded lane.

Serbia lost to the United States 129-92 in the final of the tournament's 2014 edition in Madrid, Spain. The Balkan nation lost in the quarter-finals of the 2019 tournament in China.

The United States play Germany at 1440 CET on Friday for the other slot in the final.

The 19th edition of FIBA's quadrennial flagship event will end with the crowning of a new champion on Sunday in Manila.

Mentions
BasketballWorld CupCanadaSerbiaAmerican Sports
Related Articles
US aiming for sixth title as World Cup enters knockout phase
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Medal Candidates
Canada reach semis to end Doncic's Basketball World Cup dream
Show more
Basketball
Editors' Picks: US Open ends, Bielsa & Chile reunite
USA wary of German pride ahead of World Cup semi-final
Germany end Latvia's Basketball World Cup run to reach semis
United States and Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals
Serbia's Simanic has kidney removed after injury at World Cup
Hot-shooting Lithuania hand USA first World Cup loss
South Sudan beat Angola to qualify for Paris 2024, Japan clinch spot
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings