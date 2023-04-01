Canada reach semis to end Doncic's Basketball World Cup dream

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. World Cup
  4. Canada reach semis to end Doncic's Basketball World Cup dream
Canada reach semis to end Doncic's Basketball World Cup dream
Canada celebrate their win
Canada celebrate their win
Profimedia
Canada ended Luka Doncic's Basketball World Cup dream on Wednesday with a 100-89 win over Slovenia to reach the semi-finals.

The Canadians overcame a 26-point effort from the Dallas Mavericks superstar to reach the final four for the first time, where they will face Serbia on Friday.

The result also meant Serbia and Germany qualified for the Paris Olympics as the highest-placed European teams at the World Cup.

Doncic, who also had five assists and four rebounds, was ejected in the fourth quarter for picking up his second technical foul.

Canada's Dillon Brooks was also ejected earlier in the fourth quarter.

Brooks and Doncic were engaged in a ferocious tussle throughout the game.

The Manila crowd, getting their first look at Doncic in the flesh, cheered the Slovenian superstar's every move and booed Brooks.

Brooks responded by blowing a kiss to the fans after nailing an early three-point shot.

The two teams refused to give an inch and were locked at 50-50 at the half-time break.

Canada began to edge ahead after the interval, helped by a timely three-pointer from Brooks that gave his team a seven-point lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points to lead Canada in scoring, followed by RJ Barrett with 24.

Germany beat Latvia in the day's first quarter-final to set up a semi-final showdown with the United States.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballWorld CupCanadaSloveniaDoncic LukaGilgeous-Alexander Shai
Related Articles
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Medal Candidates
US aiming for sixth title as World Cup enters knockout phase
Australia exit Basketball World Cup after loss to Slovenia
Show more
Basketball
Germany end Latvia's Basketball World Cup run to reach semis
United States and Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals
Serbia's Simanic has kidney removed after injury at World Cup
Hot-shooting Lithuania hand USA first World Cup loss
South Sudan beat Angola to qualify for Paris 2024, Japan clinch spot
Latvia coach wary after downing Spain at Basketball World Cup
Coach Steve Kerr says Basketball World Cup scare will toughen USA
Most Read
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Djokovic turns up heat to breeze into US Open semi-finals
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings