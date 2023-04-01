Australia exit Basketball World Cup after loss to Slovenia

Australia were dumped out by Slovenia
Profimedia
Australia exited the Basketball World Cup on Friday after a 91-80 loss to a Luka Doncic-inspired Slovenia as the second round got under way.

Slovenia's win, coupled with Germany's 100-73 victory over Georgia in Group K, means the Boomers cannot progress to the quarter-finals even if they beat Georgia in their next game on Sunday.

The game was a rematch of the bronze-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, which Australia won 107-93.

Australia's Josh Giddey was the top scorer in Friday's game, with 25 points.

Patty Mills had 17 points for Australia, while Dante Exum had 13.

Dallas Mavericks star Doncic led Slovenia in scoring, with 19 points.

Australia had already secured a qualifying spot at next year's Paris Olympics as the highest-placed Oceania team at the tournament.

