Football Tracker: Roma and Juventus to face off in key battle for Champions League football

Football Tracker: Roma and Juventus to face off in key battle for Champions League football

The season is drawing ever closer to its climax, with league titles to be won, European competitions to qualify for and relegation battles to survive all across Europe. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend to keep you updated with everything everywhere all at once.

Sunday, May 5th

19:25 CET - Despite a late fightback from Tottenham, Liverpool were too good for their opponents, sealing a 4-2 win and cementing their place in third in the table. For Spurs, it is yet another damaging week in their quest for Champions League football.

Match stats Flashscore

19:24 CET - Bayer Leverkusen's utterly phenomenal season shows no sign of letting up. A 5-1 win against Frankfurt extends their unbeaten run to a historic 48 games. Incredible.

17:33 CET - AC Milan will be looking to continue their quest to secure second place in Serie A when they take on Genoa in around half an hour.

17:12 CET - Chelsea kept their hopes of a top-six finish alive after thrashing West Ham 5-0 at Stamford Bridge, while Brighton battled past Aston Villa 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Joao Pedro (22).

Chelsea vs West Ham match stats Opta by StatsPerform

17:00 CET - Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to continue their remarkable unbeaten record this season when they travel to Frankfurt. That match gets underway in 30 minutes and you can follow it here.

16:42 CET - The Premier League's late kick-off sees Liverpool host Tottenham at 17:30 CET, with both sides in desperate need of a win after a dismal couple of weeks.

Team lineups Flashscore

16:02 CET - Over in Spain, Real Betis have closed to within two points of the top six in LaLiga after a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Osasuna.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

15:55 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in this afternoon's Premier League matches. Chelsea are three goals to the good against West Ham after a first-half onslaught, while there's nothing to seperate Brighton and top-four chasing Aston Villa.

Keep track of those matches here.

14:12 CET - PSV have clinched their first league title since 2017/18! What a superb season for Peter Bosz's side. Second-half goals from Olivier Boscagli (26) and Jordan Teze (24) sealed a thrilling 4-2 victory over Sparta Rotterdam, giving PSV an unassailable lead with two matches remaining.

Read about their victory here.

14:05 CET - There are two important Premier League matches kicking off at 15:00 CET this afternoon, with Aston Villa travelling to Brighton and Chelsea hosting West Ham.

Keep track of both games here.

13:35 CET - The first match of the day in LaLiga sees top-six chasing Real Betis travel to Osasuna.

Follow that game from 14:00 CET here.

Recent head-to-head meetings Flashscore

13:08 CET - It's been a thrilling first half in Eindhoven, with PSV and Sparta Rotterdam locked at two goals apiece. The hosts only need a point to seal a first top-flight title since 2017/18, so stay tuned for the second half here!

First half stats Flashscore

10:40 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker! We've got a thrilling Sunday ahead, with three big games in the Premier League including Liverpool against Tottenham at 17:30 CET.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping to continue their remarkable unbeaten season so far when they travel to Frankfurt at 17:30 CET, while Roma and Juventus are primed for a blockuster battle in Serie A at 20:45 CET.

Before all that, however, PSV Eindhoven could secure the Eredivisie title with a positive result against Sparta Rotterdam this afternoon. That match gets underway at 12:15 CET.

Saturday, May 4th

22:55 CET - Over in Spain a fifth-minute goal from Rodrigo Riquelme has taken Atletico Madrid to the brink of Champions League football for next season after they defeated Mallorca who have still got work to do to stay in LaLiga.

Read more about the win here.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid match stats Flashscore

22:30 CET - A big win for Sassuolo in their battle to stay in Serie A! One would expect this is just a post-title hangover for Inter - quite literally. Inter Milan are beaten for the second time this season. Sassuolo is the only team to beat Inzhagi's side in the Serie A and they have done it again!

In a game that lacked quality, a first half Armand Lauriente goal was the difference.

Check out the match stats here.

20:42 CET - Elsewhere Manchester City have made light work of Wolves as they look to reclaim the Premier League title. Erling Haaland was the star of the day as he returned to form at an ominous time for Arsenal with four goals.

Check out the match report here.

Man City - Wolves match stats Flashscore

20:32 CET - REAL MADRID ARE CHAMPIONS OF SPAIN AFTER GIRONA COME FROM BEHIND TO BARCELONA.

It is somewhat fitting that it's last season's title winners Barcelona who have confirmed rivals Real Madrid as the new champions after losing to Girona who themselves leapfrog Barcelona into second place.

It was an incredible second-half comeback from Girona which included two goals in two minutes to give them the lead before Portu scored his second of the game with a sensational volley to confirm the win.

19:57 CET - Monza and Lazio have played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Serie A, with Igor Tudor's side missing the chance to move into the top six.

19:32 CET - A first-half hat-trick from Erling Haaland (23) has given Manchester City a commanding 3-0 lead at the break against Wolves. Meanwhile, over in Spain, Barcelona are 2-1 up on Girona, as Xavi's men look to delay Real Madrid's title celebrations.

First half stats Flashscore

18:58 CET - Monaco have moved five points clear in second in Ligue 1 after an emphatic 4-1 win at home to Clermont. Wissam Ben Yedder (33) scored a brace for the hosts, with Takumi Minamino (29) and Breel Embolo (27) also getting their names on the scoresheet.

18:16 CET - Real Madrid are on the brink of the LaLiga title after a routine 3-0 victory over Cadiz. Anything other than a Barcelona win against Girona this evening (18:30 CET) will hand the trophy to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Follow the Girona vs Barcelona match here.

Top of LaLiga Flashscore

18:02 CET - Having seen Arsenal move four points clear at the Premier League summit earlier today, Manchester City will need to respond against Wolves this evening. That match kicks off in just under 30 minutes.

Keep track of it here.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:58 CET - Nottingham Forest have secured a vital three points in their pursuit of Premier League survival after coming from behind to win at Sheffield United. Elsewhere, Newcastle moved up to sixth with a resounding win against Burnley, while Brentford and Fulham played out a goalless stalemate.

17:36 CET - Stuttgart's superb season in the Bundesliga continues to go from strength to strength after a 3-1 victory over second-placed Bayern Munich. There were also wins for Dortmund, Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen this afternoon.

Match stats Flashscore

16:53 CET - It's been a blistering first half for Newcastle at Burnley, with Eddie Howe's men three goals to the good at half-time. Elsewhere, it's goalless between Brentford and Fulham, while Nottingham Forest have fought back to draw level against Sheffield United.

16:25 CET - Here are the half-time scores in this afternoon's Bundesliga matches, with Stuttgart and Bayern level at 1-1 and Dortmund coasting against Augsburg.

Keep track of those games here.

Latest scores in Bundesliga Flashscore

15:42 CET - Real Madrid will be looking to take a giant step towards the LaLiga title in half an hour, when they come up against Cadiz at the Bernabeu.

Follow the clash here.

LaLiga table Flashscore

15:29 CET - They were made to sweat a little bit in the second half, but in the end, Arsenal claimed yet another impressive win, beating Bournemouth 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points. It was overall a great performance from the Gunners against an in-form team, with goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice. Over to you Manchester City...

Match stats StatsPerform

15:26 CET - Amazing scenes in the Championship! Ipswich, who haven't been in the Premier League since 2002, are back in the top division, defeating Huddersfield 2-0 to secure their place amongst the elites! Kieran McKenna has done an utterly amazing job, pipping Leeds to second.

Leeds will have to settle for a place in the play-offs, while West Brom won convincingly to seal their spot in the play-offs too.

However, at the bottom of the table, Birmingham and Huddersfield have been relegated, while Plymouth have survived by the skin of their teeth.

15:03 CET - Arsenal lead Bournemouth by two goals to nil now, and in around an hour, the afternoon games in England will kick off.

Brentford vs Fulham

Burnley vs Newcastle

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

14:41 CET - In around 50 minutes time, the afternoon fixtures in the Bundesliga get underway, with Bayern Munich, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund all in action.

Follow all the matches here.

Bundesliga fixtures Flashscore

14:23 CET - We've reached the halfway stage at the Emirates Stadium, and it's Arsenal who deservedly lead Bournemouth thanks to a penalty from Bukayo Saka - his 20th goal of the season.

First half stats Flashscore

13:30 CET - Real Sociedad will be looking to consolidate their place in the LaLiga top-six when they host mid-table Las Palmas this aftenoon. You can follow that one from 14:00 CET here.

12:48 CET - It's the final day of the Championship season with all 24 teams in action at 13:30 CET. Ipswich need just a point in their match against Huddersfield to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League, while there are also thrilling battles for the play-off spots and at the bottom of the table to avoid relegation.

Keep track of all the action here.

Championship table Flashscore

12:36 CET - Our first match of the day comes in the Premier League, with league leaders Arsenal hosting Bournemouth. A win would see Mikel Arteta's men move four points clear of Manchester City at the summit, albeit having played two more games.

Follow the match from 13:30 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

10:00 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action across Europe!

Premier League title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City take on Bournemouth and Wolves respectively, while Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the other sides involved.