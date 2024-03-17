Bloodied Norwegian Silje Opseth sets women's ski jumping world record

Norwegian ski jumper Silje Opseth (24) set a women's world record when she flew 230.5 metres down the Monsterbakken in Vikersund, Norway on Sunday.

Opseth jumped 236 metres in the trial run but fell on landing, sustaining bloody injuries to her face. But that did not stop her from setting a world record with her final jump.

Fellow Norwegian Eirin Maria Kvandal was the overall winner of the first-ever women's Ski Flying World Cup, with flights of 202 and 212 metres. Ema Klinec of Slovenia took third place.

Klinec held the previous world record, achieving 226 metres at the same location a year ago.