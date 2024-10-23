Advertisement
  4. 'I believe it's my time': Fury expects to knock out Usyk in heavyweight title rematch

AFP
Tyson Fury reacts during a press conference to promote the bout on Wednesday
Tyson Fury reacts during a press conference to promote the bout on WednesdayJUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
Tyson Fury (36) said he will knock out Oleksandr Usyk (37) in a rematch of their undisputed heavyweight champion of the world bout after losing his undefeated record to the Ukrainian.

Usyk won a split decision on points when the pair first met in May and will battle again for the WBA, WBC and WBO titles in Riyadh on December 21st.

Fury had gone 35 professional fights without defeat before facing Usyk in the Saudi capital and vowed to gain revenge in style if his history in rematches is anything to go by.

The Englishman knocked out Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora when meeting them for a second and third time in the past after going the full 12 rounds against both in his first bout.

Oleksandr Usyk holds a photograph signed by Tyson Fury during the press conference
Oleksandr Usyk holds a photograph signed by Tyson Fury during the press conferenceJUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

"I have to be a little bit more focused and smart to get the victory," said Fury at a press conference in London on Wednesday.

"My rematches with people, I always end up knocking them out, so I'm envisaging something similar against Usyk."

Usyk remains unbeaten in his 22 professional bouts and took the opportunity to have some fun at Fury's expense in front of the cameras.

Dressed in a black suit, red tie and black leather gloves, he produced a photo of him landing a punch on Fury from a suitcase and got his opponent to sign the picture.

However, it was Fury who did most of the talking as he reiterated his belief that he has learned from the shock of defeat.

"I believe it's my time this time and all things that happen, positive or negative, are lessons and we must learn from these things as humans," added Fury.

"What we know is to go out there and knock each other out, and to put on a show for the paying customer."

Unlike the first fight between the pair, all four heavyweight title belts are not on the line as Usyk vacated the IBF title in June to Daniel Dubois, who knocked out Anthony Joshua last month at Wembley.

